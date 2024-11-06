3M and Axalta Collaborate on Refinishing Training

3M and Axalta have collaborated on a new training content series focused on automotive refinishing, according to a new release.

The series will feature five co-branded training modules aimed at helping technicians and shops improve their understanding of repair processes and drive better operational outcomes. The educational video content, produced by 3M and Axalta, sets a new standard for sharing operational knowledge across the industry.

The first three training modules, centered on optimizing process productivity, efficiency, and quality in refinishing, will be released globally on December 2. These modules will be accessible through the 3M Collision Repair Academy and Axalta Academy platforms, as well as on 3M and Axalta’s social media channels. Additional modules focused on safety and sustainability will be available in 2025.

In response to the industry's critical shortage of skilled labor, 3M and Axalta recognized the need to collaborate on refinish process training and skills development for collision repair technicians. The co-developed training content leverages the expertise of both companies in science, automotive refinish processes, and training solutions, providing industry-best practices in clear, procedural steps for easy implementation by shops.

“At 3M, we believe training is an invaluable tool that should be considered a reinvestment into the health of a business,” said Dave Gunderson, president of 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. “Our commitment is to be an industry resource for training solutions that continue to empower shop productivity, efficiency, and quality. This new training content series with Axalta is a testament to that commitment.”

“We are proud to work with our longtime collaborator, 3M, on this initiative,” said Troy Weaver, president of Global Refinish at Axalta. “This effort sets a new benchmark for how operational knowledge is shared across the industry, ensuring that everyone benefits from the latest best practices to improve operational efficiency and safety. Our commitment to supporting workforce development is strengthened through strategic partnerships and shared access to training resources. Together, we’re not just building a better future for our company, but for the entire industry.”

During a cocktail reception at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas to celebrate the launch, event organizers emphasized their effort to minimize the display of 3M and Axalta logos. This was done to demonstrate their commitment to the industry's future rather than using the event as an advertising opportunity.

The reception also showcased the first module/video, which organizers hope technicians will benefit from.