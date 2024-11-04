  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    I-CAR Marks 15 Years of Continuous Participation at SEMA

    Nov. 4, 2024
    SEMA exhibitions will feature immersive VR training, expert-led courses, welding demonstrations, and industry stage presentations.
    Related To: I-CAR
    I-CAR
    I-CAR's SEMA exhibitions will include immersive VR training, expert-led courses, welding demos, and industry stage presentations.
    I-CAR's SEMA exhibitions will include immersive VR training, expert-led courses, welding demos, and industry stage presentations.

    I-CAR is set to return to the SEMA Show with a range of cutting-edge education and training initiatives, according to a news release.

    The organization’s commitment to advancing the quality and efficiency of automotive collision repair is evident through its comprehensive offerings, which include talent development programs, educational initiatives, and technical services.

    Immersive Virtual Reality Training

    This year, I-CAR will showcase its latest Virtual Reality (VR) training experience, which is currently in development. This VR training is part of I-CAR's advanced learning effectiveness strategy and aims to make advanced training more accessible. The VR program simulates high-voltage Electric Vehicle (EV) repairs, allowing technicians to practice hands-on techniques in a risk-free environment. Participants who test the VR experience at SEMA will have the opportunity to apply their newly acquired skills on an in-person electric vehicle cart immediately afterward.

    Industry Stage Presentations and Welding Demos

    The Collision Repair and Refinish Stage at the SEMA Show will serve as a hub for industry engagement. I-CAR's subject matter experts will present on crucial topics, including emerging trends and the future of collision repair. Additionally, live welding demonstrations will be conducted by experienced welding experts, offering hands-on learning of advanced techniques.

    Expert-Led Courses

    I-CAR will present a series of specialized in-person courses at SEMA 2024, including:

    • MIG Welding Technology and Applications: Exploring advanced MIG welding techniques and their application in collision repair.

    • Electric Vehicle (EV) Overview and Considerations: Focusing on repair considerations and best practices for handling EVs.

    • Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Overview and Considerations: Providing an in-depth look at ADAS technology and repair techniques.

    I-CAR Ambassador and Booth Engagement

    SEMA attendees can also learn about the new I-CAR Academy and the latest enhancements to the myI-CAR digital platform. There are numerous opportunities for attendees to expand their knowledge and build connections at I-CAR's booth in the Upper South Hall.

    Attendees interested in trying out the VR or welding demos can reserve a spot by scanning a QR code at I-CAR's booth, the Collision Repair and Refinish Stage, or at I-CAR's exhibit near SEMA's FutureTech Studio. For more information on I-CAR's presence at SEMA 2024 and to explore the full schedule of activities, visit I-CAR.com/SEMA.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.