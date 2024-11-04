I-CAR Marks 15 Years of Continuous Participation at SEMA

I-CAR is set to return to the SEMA Show with a range of cutting-edge education and training initiatives, according to a news release.

The organization’s commitment to advancing the quality and efficiency of automotive collision repair is evident through its comprehensive offerings, which include talent development programs, educational initiatives, and technical services.

Immersive Virtual Reality Training

This year, I-CAR will showcase its latest Virtual Reality (VR) training experience, which is currently in development. This VR training is part of I-CAR's advanced learning effectiveness strategy and aims to make advanced training more accessible. The VR program simulates high-voltage Electric Vehicle (EV) repairs, allowing technicians to practice hands-on techniques in a risk-free environment. Participants who test the VR experience at SEMA will have the opportunity to apply their newly acquired skills on an in-person electric vehicle cart immediately afterward.

Industry Stage Presentations and Welding Demos

The Collision Repair and Refinish Stage at the SEMA Show will serve as a hub for industry engagement. I-CAR's subject matter experts will present on crucial topics, including emerging trends and the future of collision repair. Additionally, live welding demonstrations will be conducted by experienced welding experts, offering hands-on learning of advanced techniques.

Expert-Led Courses

I-CAR will present a series of specialized in-person courses at SEMA 2024, including:

MIG Welding Technology and Applications : Exploring advanced MIG welding techniques and their application in collision repair.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Overview and Considerations : Focusing on repair considerations and best practices for handling EVs.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Overview and Considerations: Providing an in-depth look at ADAS technology and repair techniques.

I-CAR Ambassador and Booth Engagement

SEMA attendees can also learn about the new I-CAR Academy and the latest enhancements to the myI-CAR digital platform. There are numerous opportunities for attendees to expand their knowledge and build connections at I-CAR's booth in the Upper South Hall.

Attendees interested in trying out the VR or welding demos can reserve a spot by scanning a QR code at I-CAR's booth, the Collision Repair and Refinish Stage, or at I-CAR's exhibit near SEMA's FutureTech Studio. For more information on I-CAR's presence at SEMA 2024 and to explore the full schedule of activities, visit I-CAR.com/SEMA.