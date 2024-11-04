AirPro and Revv Partner to Enhance ADAS Solutions

AirPro Diagnostics, a leader in remote diagnostic solutions, and Revv, a pioneer in automating advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) research, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing ADAS calibration and diagnostics for collision repair centers across the United States.

Through this collaboration, AirPro will utilize a customized version of Revv’s platform to initiate near real-time ADAS calibration research on behalf of their customers. This streamlined approach offers significant cost savings for body shops while creating opportunities to boost revenue. By simplifying complex processes, enhancing accuracy, and improving overall efficiency, the partnership empowers shops to deliver high-quality repairs more quickly and effectively.

“We are thrilled to partner with Revv to bring more streamlined, accurate, and efficient solutions to our customers,” said Josh McFarlin, president of AirPro Diagnostics. “As the industry continues to evolve, collaboration like this is essential for providing the best possible services to collision repair centers. Combining AirPro’s remote diagnostic expertise with Revv’s advanced ADAS automation, we empower shops to make more informed decisions and deliver top-tier vehicle safety.”

Revv’s platform automates the time-consuming research needed to determine which ADAS systems are present on a vehicle, identifying which calibrations are required post-accident. Through this partnership, AirPro’s remote diagnostics solution will be fully integrated with a customized version of Revv’s platform, providing shops with an end-to-end solution that streamlines the calibration process.

“AirPro Diagnostics has been a trusted name in the industry for years, and their expertise in remote diagnostics aligns perfectly with Revv’s mission of simplifying ADAS research and calibration for collision repair centers,” said Adi Bathla, CEO at Revv. “We believe this partnership will be a game-changer for the industry, making it easier for shops to confidently handle complex ADAS calibrations and focus on safety, accuracy, and efficiency.”

Both companies are committed to providing quality, tool-agnostic solutions that work seamlessly across different platforms and systems. By leveraging AirPro’s advanced diagnostic tools and Revv’s data-driven research, shops have access to comprehensive calibration and diagnostic services in one streamlined process.