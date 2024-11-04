  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    LKQ Launches FinishMaster Line

    Nov. 4, 2024
    LKQ describes it as a private-label line combining the strengths of Keystone Platinum Refinish and FinishMaster Smart products.
    Related To: LKQ Corporation
    6726cb041936e85ff79a7989 Fmb Wave1000x250

    LKQ Corporation's Refinish Division has launched a new private-label line, FinishMaster by LKQ, combining the strengths of Keystone Platinum Refinish and FinishMaster Smart products.

    This new brand aims to deliver superior collision refinishing products at great value, with over 650 SKUs available to more than 40,000 customers across North America.

    “We partner with top vendors to ensure our products meet high-quality standards and provide innovative solutions for your success," said Sarah Collins, director of product management. "Each partner is selected for their commitment to quality and sustainability. With LKQ Refinish, you have a dedicated partner to help you thrive in a competitive industry, delivering the performance you need for your collision refinishing projects. We’re with you every step of the way!”

    “To successfully develop your own brand in any industry, it's crucial to meet customer expectations for top product performance and quality at great prices," said Ed Pietrzak, vice president of specialty sales. "With years of experience from both LKQ and FinishMaster, we have established ourselves as a trusted provider of high-quality, cost-effective refinish products across North America. FinishMaster by LKQ continues this legacy, offering a comprehensive range of high-performance products designed specifically for collision centers, ensuring our customers receive exceptional value without compromising on quality.”

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.