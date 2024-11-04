LKQ Launches FinishMaster Line

LKQ Corporation's Refinish Division has launched a new private-label line, FinishMaster by LKQ, combining the strengths of Keystone Platinum Refinish and FinishMaster Smart products.

This new brand aims to deliver superior collision refinishing products at great value, with over 650 SKUs available to more than 40,000 customers across North America.

“We partner with top vendors to ensure our products meet high-quality standards and provide innovative solutions for your success," said Sarah Collins, director of product management. "Each partner is selected for their commitment to quality and sustainability. With LKQ Refinish, you have a dedicated partner to help you thrive in a competitive industry, delivering the performance you need for your collision refinishing projects. We’re with you every step of the way!”

“To successfully develop your own brand in any industry, it's crucial to meet customer expectations for top product performance and quality at great prices," said Ed Pietrzak, vice president of specialty sales. "With years of experience from both LKQ and FinishMaster, we have established ourselves as a trusted provider of high-quality, cost-effective refinish products across North America. FinishMaster by LKQ continues this legacy, offering a comprehensive range of high-performance products designed specifically for collision centers, ensuring our customers receive exceptional value without compromising on quality.”