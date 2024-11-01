Ford Introduces 'Custom Garage Packages' for Easy Vehicle Customization

Ford has introduced Ford Custom Garage, in a news release ahead of the upcoming SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

It's marketed as a new way for vehicle owners to personalize their vehicles with exclusive, limited-edition appearance and performance upgrades.

These kits, available through Ford dealers, include stylish wheels, upgraded suspension components, and high-performance engine calibrations.

Ford Performance Parts and Accessories is showcasing four project vehicles at the SEMA Show, including packages for the Bronco, Bronco Sport, and F-150, as well as a custom 1969 F-100 build named "Clyde." The first packages, Matte Black and Sinister Bronze for the Bronco, are now available at Ford dealers across North America.

The Matte Black and Sinister Bronze packages for the Ford Bronco include:

Ford Performance Parts Off-Road 2-inch lift suspension kit

Ford Performance Parts calibration tool

Five 17 x 8.5-inch custom wheels and black lug nuts

Special grille letter caps, badges, and smoked Ford oval

Extended fender flares

Updated spare tire carrier

2024 Ford SEMA Project Vehicles:

Bronco Wild Fund Project Vehicle: Features 7-spoke wheels in a concept green color, a Bilstein tuned by Ford Performance 2-inch lift kit, and custom Katzkin leather seats.

Bronco Sport Wild Fund Project Vehicle: Includes 17-inch Free Wheeling wheels in a concept green color, a Ford Performance lift kit, custom graphics, and Katzkin seat covers.

F-150 ORV Project Vehicle: Upgraded with a Bilstein 2-inch lift kit, added underbody armor, unique wheels, auxiliary upfit switches, RIGID Industries off-road auxiliary lighting, and ORV exterior trim with graphics.

F-150 FP700S: Features a Ford Performance lowering kit, a Ford Performance Parts by Whipple supercharger, a Ford Performance fender vent kit, unique badging, graphics, and a 5.0-liter V8 cat-back sport exhaust.

Solomon Lunger Custom 1969 F-100 “Clyde”: Equipped with a high-performance 5.2-liter V8 Ford Performance Raptor R crate engine paired with a 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger, Porterbuilt Stage 2 coilover chassis, exposed carbon fiber body panels, forged custom wheels, and a luxury leather interior.

Additional packages for other models will be released soon, with pricing and installation details to follow.

More photos of the vehicles will be available on the official FenderBender Instagram.