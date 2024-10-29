  • Advertise
    BASF and TechForce Send Collision Repair Students to SEMA

    Oct. 29, 2024
    These students will participate in a three-day, two-night program at the SEMA Show, featuring industry events, exhibitor visits, and mentoring sessions with BASF ambassadors.
    BASF
    Techs for Tomorrow 2023 winners visited the Sagola booth.

    BASF partnered with the TechForce Foundation to offer five $2,500 scholarships to aspiring collision repair students, according to a press release.

    This initiative, part of BASF’s Techs for Tomorrow program, also includes an immersive experience at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas from November 5-8.

    Scholarship Recipients:

    • Nolan Sousek, WyoTech
    • Dustin Detwiler Jr., Aims Community College
    • Mindi Cogdill, UTI Houston
    • Jocelyn Pandolfo, Pennsylvania College of Technology
    • Farren Moody, Fayetteville Technical Community College

    These students will participate in a three-day, two-night program at the SEMA Show, featuring industry events, exhibitor visits, and mentoring sessions with BASF ambassadors.

    “Receiving the BASF Techs for Tomorrow scholarship and SEMA experience felt like a dream coming true,” Farren Moody, one of the recipients, said. “It’s my first time ever receiving a scholarship. Getting to experience SEMA with my love for the automotive industry is beyond exciting. I’m super happy.”

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

