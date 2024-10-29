BASF and TechForce Send Collision Repair Students to SEMA

BASF partnered with the TechForce Foundation to offer five $2,500 scholarships to aspiring collision repair students, according to a press release.
This initiative, part of BASF’s Techs for Tomorrow program, also includes an immersive experience at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas from November 5-8.
Scholarship Recipients:
- Nolan Sousek, WyoTech
- Dustin Detwiler Jr., Aims Community College
- Mindi Cogdill, UTI Houston
- Jocelyn Pandolfo, Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Farren Moody, Fayetteville Technical Community College
These students will participate in a three-day, two-night program at the SEMA Show, featuring industry events, exhibitor visits, and mentoring sessions with BASF ambassadors.
“Receiving the BASF Techs for Tomorrow scholarship and SEMA experience felt like a dream coming true,” Farren Moody, one of the recipients, said. “It’s my first time ever receiving a scholarship. Getting to experience SEMA with my love for the automotive industry is beyond exciting. I’m super happy.”