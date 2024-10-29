Turning Passion into Impact: Painting Raises $8K for Cystic Fibrosis
Oct. 29, 2024
Troy Buck, owner of Fix Auto Avondale, transformed his passion for art and automotive painting into a thriving hobby that has made a significant impact on cystic fibrosis research, according to a news release.
After a career as a police officer, Buck uncovered his talent for auto painting when a friend requested his help in painting a truck. With no prior experience, that first project ignited a lifelong passion that seamlessly blended his work in collision repair with his auto painting passion.
Buck has cultivated a successful business at Fix Auto Avondale, allowing him to step back and focus on his true passion for art. With a stable team in place, he has dedicated time to connect with his community through painting, showcasing how art can bridge gaps and foster relationships.
After dedicating over 100 hours to the painting, Buck added the finishing touch when NASCAR legend, Jeff Gordon, personally autographed it at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC. This project combined Buck's expertise in auto repair with his artistic vision, utilizing automotive paint for an authentic finish.
In the release, Driven Brands thanks Axalta for supplying the paint, coordinating the images, and facilitating Buck's trip to Charlotte. The painting sold for $8,000 at the Limitless 2024 Conference auction on October 10, 2024, with all proceeds benefiting cystic fibrosis research and advocacy.
“Art has always been a way for me to express myself and connect with others,” said Buck. “Being able to mix my passion for auto painting with my work in collision repair has been incredibly fulfilling.”
By combining his artistic talents with his expertise in collision repair, Buck demonstrates that franchisees can make a significant impact beyond automotive repair, inspiring others to blend their passions with purpose for a meaningful cause.
"Troy's remarkable journey is a testament to the power of passion and creativity,” said Damien Reyna, US COO, Driven Brands Collision. “His dedication not only elevates our brand but also makes a profound difference in the fight against cystic fibrosis, inspiring others to use their talents for a greater purpose."
