Turning Passion into Impact: Painting Raises $8K for Cystic Fibrosis

Buck has cultivated a successful business at Fix Auto Avondale, allowing him to step back and focus on his true passion for art. With a stable team in place, he has dedicated time to connect with his community through painting, showcasing how art can bridge gaps and foster relationships.

After dedicating over 100 hours to the painting, Buck added the finishing touch when NASCAR legend, Jeff Gordon, personally autographed it at Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, NC. This project combined Buck's expertise in auto repair with his artistic vision, utilizing automotive paint for an authentic finish.