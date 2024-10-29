Ringbrothers to Unveil Three Custom Builds at SEMA Show

Ringbrothers, a custom car builder and parts manufacturer, is set to unveil three custom builds at the 2024 SEMA Show, held November 5-8 in Las Vegas, according to a news release.

The trio of debuts is expected to take the SEMA Show by storm, showcasing innovation in engineering and celebrating the spirit of hot rodding.

Each vehicle represents more than 15,000 combined build hours and has been extensively modified to highlight Ringbrothers’ signature automotive design, production, and craftsmanship. The highlight of the show is expected to be the 1,246-horsepower 1987 Buick Grand National, known as “INVADR.”

The details and schedule for the unveilings are as follows: