    Ringbrothers to Unveil Three Custom Builds at SEMA Show

    Oct. 29, 2024
    The vehicles being debuted represent more than 15,000 combined build hours and have been extensively modified to showcase Ringbrothers’ signature automotive design, production, and craftsmanship.
    Ringbrothers
    Ringbrothers, a custom car builder and parts manufacturer, is set to unveil three custom builds at the 2024 SEMA Show, held November 5-8 in Las Vegas, according to a news release.

    The trio of debuts is expected to take the SEMA Show by storm, showcasing innovation in engineering and celebrating the spirit of hot rodding.

    Each vehicle represents more than 15,000 combined build hours and has been extensively modified to highlight Ringbrothers’ signature automotive design, production, and craftsmanship. The highlight of the show is expected to be the 1,246-horsepower 1987 Buick Grand National, known as “INVADR.”

    The details and schedule for the unveilings are as follows:

    • “INFECTED” 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda: Featuring an 807-horsepower Hellcrate Redeye engine, manual transmission, extended wheelbase, custom cowl and firewall, and fenders. This build is a celebration of Mopar performance and vibrant color. Unveiling on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. in the Ringbrothers booth #23191.
    • “INVADR” 1987 Buick Grand National: A reimagined Grand National with a 1,246-horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 and a six-speed manual transmission. Unveiling on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. in the Gentex booth #23889.
    • “TUKA” 1972 Chevrolet Blazer: A thorough re-engineering of Chevrolet’s iconic off-roader, featuring modern convenience and technology with bespoke components. Unveiling on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. in the Gentex booth #23889.
    Ringsbrother
    Ringbrothers invites SEMA Show media attendees to join them for the vehicle debuts. Full vehicle details and photo sets will be available to attending and non-attending media on November 5 immediately following the unveils.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

