ALLDATA Repair Planner now part of the CCC Secure Share Network

ALLDATA has announced the availability of its latest tool, ALLDATA Repair Planner, on the CCC Secure Share™ network. This integration allows customers to import estimates automatically and securely from CCC Secure Share to ALLDATA Repair Planner.

CCC Secure Share enables collision repairers to share data from the CCC ONE® platform in real-time with registered third-party apps, including ALLDATA Repair Planner, using the Business Message Suite (BMS) format.

“We’re excited to offer ALLDATA Repair Planner customers the security and convenience of automatically importing their estimates through the CCC Secure Share network,” said ALLDATA President Satwinder Mangat. “It’s another way to help our customers save time and fully integrate the collision repair workflow.”

ALLDATA Repair Planner is designed to save time by reviewing estimates line-by-line, flagging OEM-specified structural repairs, and identifying related repair information. This helps shops limit liability and accurately plan necessary inspections and repairs.

The tool provides access to OEM-accurate vehicle repair information, including technical service bulletins, diagnostic trouble codes, service precautions, specifications, diagrams, and more. It ensures that shops never miss required repairs and vehicles are repaired to OEM standards.

ALLDATA Repair Planner requires a subscription to ALLDATA Collision, which delivers unedited OEM data and features the award-winning advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) Quick Reference tool. The platform covers over 95% of vehicles on the road today.