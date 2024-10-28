SUN Collision to Showcase Auto Body Repair Innovations at SEMA

Auto collision repair professionals attending this year’s SEMA show, scheduled November 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, are invited to visit SUN Collision in the Snap-on Total Shop Solutions (TSS) booth #32017 to experience firsthand the latest innovations in auto body repair technology, according to a news release.

SUN Collision Repair Information provides easy access to both OEM collision and mechanical repair data through a single login. With on-demand access to current repair specifications and procedures, SUN Collision supports all makes and models, including most electric and hybrid vehicles, and those equipped with ADAS.

“We’re excited to connect with SEMA show attendees and demonstrate how SUN Collision can elevate shop efficiency and future-proof their businesses,” said Chris Bonneau, SUN Collision business manager. “Our software is designed to help shop professionals navigate complex repairs with confidence, so they can get customers’ vehicles back on the road faster in safe operating condition.”

Key Features to Explore:

Shop Management Integration: Enables shop owners and managers to efficiently manage daily business operations – from estimates through invoices – with the integration of Manager SE | ShopKey shop management systems.

SUN Collision Repair Package: Simplifies the complex blueprinting process for collision repair estimates, reducing the blueprint research time by up to 50 percent in support of insurance claims.

ADAS Quick Links: Provides fast access to vehicle-specific ADAS information needed for diagnosing, repairing and calibrating complex systems such as sensors, cameras and radar.

Interactive Wiring Diagrams: Offers one-click navigation to component details with hyperlinked connectors, grounds and splices for faster electrical repairs.

1Search Search Engine: Delivers highly targeted OEM information in a clutter-free, user-friendly graphical layout, fully optimized for tablet devices.

Everyone who participates in a demonstration with SUN representatives will be entered into a raffle for the chance to win a Samsung Galaxy Android Tablet. In addition, SUN Collision is offering a special discount when purchasing the product at the SEMA show.

SUN Collision provides comprehensive OEM repair information and procedures for body and frame, paint and finish, and materials. The software’s database is kept current throughout the year with ongoing updates and repair information for the latest model year vehicles. Subscribers automatically receive new information as it becomes available, giving them the most current repair data to reference.