1Source ADAS to Unveil AI-Powered Reporting Solution at SEMA
With the SEMA Show in Las Vegas just a week away, attendees can expect 1Source ADAS to demonstrate its latest AI-powered ADAS calibration platform, according to a news release from late July.
The new platform leverages artificial intelligence to streamline the calibration process, reduce errors, and improve efficiency for ADAS service providers and body shops of all sizes.
“ADAS technology is becoming increasingly complex, and accurate calibration solutions are essential for ensuring vehicle safety and functionality,” said Tommy Ames, CEO of 1Source ADAS. “Our new platform leverages the power of AI to simplify capturing the calibrations required for a specific repair, making it faster and easier for shops to obtain accurate, repair-specific ADAS service info and deliver high-quality repairs.”
The 1Source ADAS platform offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to streamline the calibration workflow, including:
- Automated Calibration Identification: Based on the repair estimate, it instantly identifies all necessary calibrations, pre-calibration requirements, and required safety inspections, eliminating guesswork and ensuring no steps are missed.
- OEM-Compliant Procedures: Provides step-by-step instructions and specifications directly from the OEM, ensuring accurate and compliant repairs.
- Cloud-Based Reporting: This service generates detailed reports documenting all necessary ADAS and safety procedures, providing transparency and peace of mind for shops and customers.
“We’re confident that our new platform will revolutionize how shops approach ADAS calibration,” said Kirk Carlisle, 1Source ADAS product manager. “By leveraging AI, we’re able to deliver a solution to shops seeking ways to get the data needed to repair the vehicle correctly without spending hours looking for what they need to do it.”
1Source ADAS will showcase its new AI-powered calibration reporting platform at Booth #36241 at the SEMA Show from November 5-8. Visit their booth for a live demonstration and to learn more about how their platform can transform your ADAS workflow.