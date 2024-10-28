1Source ADAS to Unveil AI-Powered Reporting Solution at SEMA

With the SEMA Show in Las Vegas just a week away, attendees can expect 1Source ADAS to demonstrate its latest AI-powered ADAS calibration platform, according to a news release from late July.

The new platform leverages artificial intelligence to streamline the calibration process, reduce errors, and improve efficiency for ADAS service providers and body shops of all sizes.

“ADAS technology is becoming increasingly complex, and accurate calibration solutions are essential for ensuring vehicle safety and functionality,” said Tommy Ames, CEO of 1Source ADAS. “Our new platform leverages the power of AI to simplify capturing the calibrations required for a specific repair, making it faster and easier for shops to obtain accurate, repair-specific ADAS service info and deliver high-quality repairs.”