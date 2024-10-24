Car-O-Liner to Feature New Collision Repair Technology at SEMA

A wide array of Car-O-Liner collision repair equipment will be on display at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show held November 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Car-O-Liner will introduce the BenchRack Versa, one of the latest in-ground innovation in collision repair technology. Made with high-strength steel supports, the aluminum ramps on the BenchRack Versa facilitate safe and fast vehicle lifting by the wheels, granting full access to the car for immediate repairs and pre-measuring.

The Snap-on Total Shop Solutions (TSS) booth (#32017) will showcase the Car-O-Liner CMI 300 Pulse Welder, featuring a double pulse for welding and brazing, a function required by many OEMs. Also on display will be the CTR9 fully automatic, high-pressure welder, equipped with a revolutionary lightweight transformer gun, a 355-degree swivel handle with an ergo-grip, and a hydraulically assisted tool balancer. Additionally, two industry-leading Car-O-Liner workbenches will be featured: the lightweight SPEED™ 3T, capable of supporting vehicles up to three tons and designed for light and medium cosmetic repairs, and the BenchRack 6300, which combines drive-on convenience with a hydraulic lift and removable ramps. Its tilt feature makes loading easier when approach space is limited.

Car-O-Liner measuring tools at SEMA will include the PointX II, offering fast, accurate diagnostic measurements for quicker repairs, and the Car-O-Tronic, one of the fastest, easiest, and most accurate systems for upper and lower body measurements. Other products on display will include the PNP90 XT² riveting system, the CBR2000 blind riveting tool, and the CDR™1 cosmetic dent repair workstation. Many Car-O-Liner products will be available for hands-on demonstrations, allowing attendees to experience their performance firsthand.

“SEMA is a tremendous opportunity to showcase industry-leading Car-O-Liner technology and advanced collision repair equipment,” said Tim Garner, national accounts & OEM sales manager for Car-O-Liner. “Car-O-Liner delivers unmatched innovation and efficiency, and we encourage SEMA attendees to visit booth #32017 to explore our latest products and discover how these solutions can enhance profitability."

For more information about the full line of productivity-enhancing Car-O-Liner equipment, visit Car-O-Liner.com.