    BendPak Expands Ergochair Line of Ergonomic Work Seats

    Oct. 23, 2024
    The adjustable seats aim to improve worker comfort and safety when performing various tasks.
    BendPak
    The original Ergochair Ergo-RS is a patent-pending creeper/work seat hybrid that makes it easier and safer for workers who must lie down, bend, or contort their bodies to complete repetitive tasks.
    BendPak expanded its Ergochair line of ergonomic work seats with three new models:

    • Ergo-Jet
    • Ergo-Scoot
    • Ergo-Glide

    These new additions join the original Ergo-RS crossover work seat, offering adjustable seats, creepers, and workstations designed to improve worker comfort and productivity while reducing the risk of injuries and strain, according to a news release.

    BendPak
    From left: Ergo-Glide, Ergo-Scoot, and Ergo-Jet.
    “All four Ergochair models leverage ergonomic principles to enable auto and aviation mechanics, car detailers, assembly line workers, and other professionals to have proper support on the job,” said Sean Price, BendPak director of sales operations. “Proper ergonomics increase efficiency and reduce fatigue, delivering better results at work and a better quality of life at the end of the day.”

    The original Ergo-RS is a patent-pending creeper/work seat hybrid with a 75-degree range of adjustment and six locking positions, allowing it to move from a flat creeper position to fully upright. Its four swivel caster wheels ensure stability and mobility.

    The new Ergo-Jet functions like an adjustable workstation with horizontal and vertical arm adjustments, adjustable air springs, and a minimal footprint. It includes a tray for tools and equipment.

    The Ergo-Glide is a durable creeper seat with a gas spring-supported backrest offering seamless angular adjustment from 0 to 70 degrees and a seat angle adjustment up to 30 degrees.

    The Ergo-Scoot is a low-profile creeper seat with a padded seat and durable casters for smooth maneuverability. Its gas spring system allows back position adjustments from 5 to 60 degrees, with an optional Spacer Kit for additional ground clearance.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

