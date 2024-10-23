BendPak Expands Ergochair Line of Ergonomic Work Seats

“All four Ergochair models leverage ergonomic principles to enable auto and aviation mechanics, car detailers, assembly line workers, and other professionals to have proper support on the job,” said Sean Price, BendPak director of sales operations. “Proper ergonomics increase efficiency and reduce fatigue, delivering better results at work and a better quality of life at the end of the day.”

The original Ergo-RS is a patent-pending creeper/work seat hybrid with a 75-degree range of adjustment and six locking positions, allowing it to move from a flat creeper position to fully upright. Its four swivel caster wheels ensure stability and mobility.

The new Ergo-Jet functions like an adjustable workstation with horizontal and vertical arm adjustments, adjustable air springs, and a minimal footprint. It includes a tray for tools and equipment.

The Ergo-Glide is a durable creeper seat with a gas spring-supported backrest offering seamless angular adjustment from 0 to 70 degrees and a seat angle adjustment up to 30 degrees.

The Ergo-Scoot is a low-profile creeper seat with a padded seat and durable casters for smooth maneuverability. Its gas spring system allows back position adjustments from 5 to 60 degrees, with an optional Spacer Kit for additional ground clearance.