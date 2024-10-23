SCCE Raffling $25,000 Welder at SEMA in Support of RDE

Southern California Collision Equipment (SCCE) announced it will raffle a Chief Mi300T Spot Welder kit, valued at over $25,000, to one lucky recipient who pre-registers for Repairer Driven Education (RDE) at the SEMA Show by October 31.

“We believe that participation in industry education is a critical path to success. We want to support businesses that prioritize training and education to better serve the motoring public,” Ian Stoffel, CEO of SCCE, said.

The raffle is open to individuals who register for one or more RDE sessions before midnight on October 31. The winner will be selected by a random drawing at the SCRS booth (Upper South Hall, 31147) on Friday, November 8th at 12:00 pm PST. Winners do not need to be present to claim the prize.

The Chief MI300T is a high-performance three-phase spot welder designed for high-strength steel body repairs, capable of welding up to 20 points per minute at a maximum amperage of 14,500.

The 2024 Repairer Driven Education series is supported by 3M, AASP, AirPro Diagnostics, AkzoNobel, BASF, CAR-O-LINER, John Bean, CCC, Enterprise Mobility, KECO, PPG Automotive Refinish, Reliable Automotive Equipment Inc., W+S, Revv ADAS, Southern California Collision Equipment, Spanesi-Americas, Toyota Certified Collision Centers, and SEMA.