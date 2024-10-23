Mitchell Tech Powers New Virtual Estimating Service by Collective

Mitchell announced that its software solutions are powering a new virtual estimating service from Collective Sourcing, LLC, according to a news release.

Designed for U.S. auto insurers, the service aims to reduce claims processing time by combining Mitchell’s damage appraisal technology with Collective’s auto technical specialists. These specialists produce estimates on demand from vehicle photos, assisting carriers in delivering a more streamlined, digital claims experience.

Before launching Collective’s virtual appraisal service, the two companies completed a multi-year pilot program in the insurance industry, generating more than 300,000 estimates nationally.

“The estimating process is the most important driver of a policyholder’s digital satisfaction. However, insurers are meeting customer expectations just 35% of the time, according to a recent J.D. Power study,” said Jeff Waack, Collective’s managing director. “Using our on-demand estimating service with Mitchell’s technology can help carriers exceed consumers’ digital delivery expectations at a lower cost than traditional appraisal methods.”

Collective utilizes Mitchell’s advanced Guided Photo Capture, WorkCenter Assignment, and Cloud Estimating solutions. With these solutions:

Consumers can quickly submit vehicle photos through an insurer-branded web application.

Carriers can automatically route assignments to Collective.

Collective’s skilled and licensed auto technical specialists can efficiently generate virtual estimates.

“The launch of this on-demand estimating service is yet another example of the value that Mitchell and its technology bring to auto claims handling,” said Scott Kozak, senior vice president of insurance client service at Mitchell. “Through our collaboration with Collective, we look forward to helping P&C carriers in the U.S. reduce settlement time, enhance policyholder satisfaction, minimize claim costs, and safely return vehicle owners to the road.”