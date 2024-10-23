  • Advertise
    AkzoNobel and Dave Kindig to Unveil Surprises at SEMA

    Oct. 23, 2024
    AkzoNobel will feature its paint on various classic show cars.
    Car Collage

    AkzoNobel announced its lineup for the 2024 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in a news release.

    The event, taking place from November 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will feature Dave Kindig, star of MotorTrend Network’s “Bitchin’ Rides” and founder of Kindig-it Design.

    AkzoNobel’s booth in Central Hall (#22957) will showcase its Modern Classikk and Sikkens brands, along with its Carbeat digital body shop workflow solution. Highlights include the unveiling of the Ridler Award-winning TwelveAir, built by Kindig-it Design and painted in Modern Classikk - Infrared, at 9:30 a.m. on the first day.

    Outside Central Hall, AkzoNobel and Kindig-it Design will display unique vehicles, including a 1959 Porsche and a 1963 VW Convertible Beetle, in the Silver Lot (#81220).

    “SEMA is a huge event for us, and we’re super excited for this year’s show,” said Jen Poliski, marketing communications manager – North America, AkzoNobel automotive and specialty coatings. “Our relationship with Dave Kindig continues to expand and provide a lot of excitement for us, and having the Ridler-Award-winning masterpiece TwelveAir in our booth this year is really the icing on the cake.”

    AkzoNobel will also feature its paint on various show cars, including:

    • 1953 CF1 Cabriolet by Kindig-it Design painted with Modern Classikk - Deep Viridian
    • 1953 CF1 Cabriolet by Kindig-it Design painted with Modern Classikk - Quarterhorse Brown
    • 1958 Chevy Corvette by Kindig-it Design painted with Modern Classikk – Black Ice, No Strings White and Hellion
    • 1968 Dodge Coronet by Superior Quality Rides and Restoration painted with Sikkens Autobase Plus white with black trim
    • 1966 Ford Bronco by Jeremy Wessels painted with Sikkens

    Additionally, AkzoNobel employees and customers will present educational sessions on key industry topics throughout the event.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

