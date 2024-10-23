AkzoNobel and Dave Kindig to Unveil Surprises at SEMA
AkzoNobel announced its lineup for the 2024 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in a news release.
The event, taking place from November 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will feature Dave Kindig, star of MotorTrend Network’s “Bitchin’ Rides” and founder of Kindig-it Design.
AkzoNobel’s booth in Central Hall (#22957) will showcase its Modern Classikk and Sikkens brands, along with its Carbeat digital body shop workflow solution. Highlights include the unveiling of the Ridler Award-winning TwelveAir, built by Kindig-it Design and painted in Modern Classikk - Infrared, at 9:30 a.m. on the first day.
Outside Central Hall, AkzoNobel and Kindig-it Design will display unique vehicles, including a 1959 Porsche and a 1963 VW Convertible Beetle, in the Silver Lot (#81220).
“SEMA is a huge event for us, and we’re super excited for this year’s show,” said Jen Poliski, marketing communications manager – North America, AkzoNobel automotive and specialty coatings. “Our relationship with Dave Kindig continues to expand and provide a lot of excitement for us, and having the Ridler-Award-winning masterpiece TwelveAir in our booth this year is really the icing on the cake.”
AkzoNobel will also feature its paint on various show cars, including:
- 1953 CF1 Cabriolet by Kindig-it Design painted with Modern Classikk - Deep Viridian
- 1953 CF1 Cabriolet by Kindig-it Design painted with Modern Classikk - Quarterhorse Brown
- 1958 Chevy Corvette by Kindig-it Design painted with Modern Classikk – Black Ice, No Strings White and Hellion
- 1968 Dodge Coronet by Superior Quality Rides and Restoration painted with Sikkens Autobase Plus white with black trim
- 1966 Ford Bronco by Jeremy Wessels painted with Sikkens
Additionally, AkzoNobel employees and customers will present educational sessions on key industry topics throughout the event.