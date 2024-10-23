AkzoNobel and Dave Kindig to Unveil Surprises at SEMA

AkzoNobel announced its lineup for the 2024 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in a news release.

The event, taking place from November 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will feature Dave Kindig, star of MotorTrend Network’s “Bitchin’ Rides” and founder of Kindig-it Design.

AkzoNobel’s booth in Central Hall (#22957) will showcase its Modern Classikk and Sikkens brands, along with its Carbeat digital body shop workflow solution. Highlights include the unveiling of the Ridler Award-winning TwelveAir, built by Kindig-it Design and painted in Modern Classikk - Infrared, at 9:30 a.m. on the first day.

Outside Central Hall, AkzoNobel and Kindig-it Design will display unique vehicles, including a 1959 Porsche and a 1963 VW Convertible Beetle, in the Silver Lot (#81220).

“SEMA is a huge event for us, and we’re super excited for this year’s show,” said Jen Poliski, marketing communications manager – North America, AkzoNobel automotive and specialty coatings. “Our relationship with Dave Kindig continues to expand and provide a lot of excitement for us, and having the Ridler-Award-winning masterpiece TwelveAir in our booth this year is really the icing on the cake.”

AkzoNobel will also feature its paint on various show cars, including:

1953 CF1 Cabriolet by Kindig-it Design painted with Modern Classikk - Deep Viridian

1953 CF1 Cabriolet by Kindig-it Design painted with Modern Classikk - Quarterhorse Brown

1958 Chevy Corvette by Kindig-it Design painted with Modern Classikk – Black Ice, No Strings White and Hellion

1968 Dodge Coronet by Superior Quality Rides and Restoration painted with Sikkens Autobase Plus white with black trim

1966 Ford Bronco by Jeremy Wessels painted with Sikkens

Additionally, AkzoNobel employees and customers will present educational sessions on key industry topics throughout the event.