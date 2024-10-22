SCRS Recognizes BASF as Longest-Running Sponsor of RDE at SEMA

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has honored BASF Automotive Refinish for 15 years of consecutive support for the Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series. BASF sponsors both the RDE series and the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

"BASF is exceptionally proud to work with the team at SCRS to facilitate continuing education opportunities for the businesses and industry we serve," shared Jim Reddy, head of marketing Americas for BASF. "We believe there is a great deal of value in finding opportunities to lift the industry up through knowledge acquisition, and the RDE series has always placed such an emphasis on developing thoughtful interactions for speakers, and businesses who are hungry to advance the way they serve their own customer. We feel very connected to the work the association is doing to be impactful for the industry, and grateful that we are in a position to help support the ongoing development of an already amazing educational platform."

Jeff Wildman and Phil Knapp from BASF will lead a session on November 5, focusing on the impact of interconnectivity, data, and innovation in collision centers.

BASF will also host “Techs for Tomorrow” scholarship winners at the SEMA Show, providing networking opportunities and scholarships to support their education in the collision repair industry.