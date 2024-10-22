  • Advertise
    VIVE Collision Grows to 50 Locations

    Oct. 22, 2024
    This MSO can be found across the Northeast.
    VIVE Collision
    The staff of VIVE Collision's 50th location in Newington, Connecticut.
    The staff of VIVE Collision's 50th location in Newington, Connecticut.

    VIVE Collision announced the addition of its 50th location, Bryon’s Auto Body Powered by VIVE, according to a news release.

    The new 14,000-square-foot location, situated in the heart of Newington, Connecticut, is the fourth in the state and continues VIVE’s expansion across the country and Northeast.

    "As we welcome our 50th location to the VIVE Family, I’m filled with immense pride and gratitude for our team’s unwavering dedication and talent,” said CEO and Co-founder, Vartan Jerian Jr. “This milestone exemplifies our growth and the strength of our mission to revive the industry with high-quality, people-first collision repair. I eagerly anticipate the new heights we will reach together, continuing to set the standard for quality and innovation across the Northeast.”

    VIVE Collision’s leadership team consists of industry experts with decades of experience in all aspects of collision repair. VIVE’s strategy includes investing heavily in continuous training for staff and ensuring technicians are equipped with the latest tools, equipment, and technology.

    VIVE Collision is an MSO providing collision repair services to customers across New York, New Jersey, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

