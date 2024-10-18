  • Advertise
    AkzoNobel Appoints New Digital Transformation Manager

    Oct. 18, 2024
    In her expanded role, she will lead the rollout and support of Refinish+.
    AkzoNobel
    Rochelle Schuette

    AkzoNobel announced the appointment of Rochelle Schuette as the digital transformation manager for its North America vehicle refinish business unit, according to a news release.

    Schuette, who joined AkzoNobel in 2019, has contributed to the company’s digital offerings, particularly in enhancing the customer digital journey.

    Schuette’s primary focus has been on Carbeat, AkzoNobel’s patented production workflow dashboard, which has improved customer cycle time by an average of 12.4%. Dan Carranza, national sales director for U.S. and Mexico vehicle refinishes, praised Schuette’s energy and experience, stating that her new role underscores the company’s commitment to advancing technology for better customer experiences.

    In her expanded role, Schuette will continue to support Carbeat and AkzoNobel’s digital color management system, Mixit. She will also lead the rollout and support of Refinish+, a new platform designed to help body shops and collision repair centers enhance business performance by streamlining processes and improving efficiencies.

