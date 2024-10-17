  • Advertise
    John Bean Tru-Point ADAS Calibration System Approved for Three New Makers

    Oct. 17, 2024
    The calibration tool was recognized with an innovation award at Automechanika 2024,
    The John Bean® Tru-Point™ advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration tool has been approved for use on Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles.
     
    “We are honored that the Hyundai Motor Company has approved our innovative Tru-Point ADAS calibration tool for use on its vehicles,” said Nicola Cattabriga, director OEM for Snap-on Equipment. “Since it was introduced, Tru-Point has been a true game changer for shops who perform ADAS repair and service. Our customers rave about its performance and how easy it is to use. We know that dealers and service centers who specialize in servicing Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles will see the advantages of investing in Tru-Point for their businesses.”
     
    The Tru-Point calibration tool performs a check of the ADAS-related wheel alignment values and closely monitors each step of the setup procedure, ensuring that OEM safety specifications have been met before an ADAS calibration is performed. Advanced camera technology ensures that everything is placed correctly so the system automatically compensates for the location of the vehicle. A comprehensive, easy-to-read report provides documentation that the technician has executed all steps required for an accurate calibration.
     
    Recently recognized with an innovation award at Automechanika 2024, the accompanying accessories include the TGT-05 that enhances 360-view calibrations for manufacturers using vinyl mats, a notable improvement over traditional methods, and the BKT-16 that further advances ADAS accessory placement for blind spot calibrations, streamlining the calibration process.
     
    The Tru-Point website features system coverage videos that demonstrate calibration processes and procedures in a clear, concise manner. New information has been added to help shops ensure accurate calibrations and learn about floor space and lighting, service data, vehicle alignment, and target placement, as well as scan tool solutions. In addition, an ADAS profit calculator illustrates how much revenue a shop can realize by performing ADAS procedures.
    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

