    Third Annual Top Golf Tournament Coming to Houston this November

    Oct. 17, 2024
    The event by the Auto Body Association of Texas has many fun activities and sponsorship opportunities.
    The Houston chapter of the Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT) is hosting its third annual Top Golf fundraiser and social on Thursday, November 14.

    “Join us for golf, food, and prizes as we mix and mingle, both shops and vendors,” according to their website.

    The event is also a big sponsorship opportunity with the following options:
     
    TG Title Sponsor
    Price: $5,000.00
    Benefits: Company logo on all event materials, TV screens, and signage. Includes a 6-person Top Golf team in a prime location. Opportunity to add a branded item to the swag bag.
     
    Lunch Sponsor
    Price: $3,500.00
    Benefits: Company logo on the second tier of advertising and TV screens, item in swag bag, large company logo in lunch area.
     
    Hole-in-One Sponsor
    Price: $3,000.00
    Benefits: Company setup in Hole-In-One bay to greet golfers, item in swag bag, company logo on the second tier of advertising and TV screens.
     
    Bar Sponsor
    Price: $0.00
    Benefits: Company banner in bar area, item in swag bag, company logo on the second tier of advertising and TV screens. All attendees receive two drink tickets.
     
    Team Sponsor
    Price: $1,200.00
    Benefits: Includes a team of 6 golfers, a dedicated bay, swag bag, and two drink tickets per golfer.
     
    Raffle Sponsor
    Price: $500.00
    Benefits: Company logo added to a raffle item, company logo on the third tier of advertisements and TV screens.
     
    Swag Bag Sponsor
    Price: $250.00
    Benefits: Opportunity to put a branded item in the swag bag, logo on the third tier of advertisements and TV screens.
     
    The event will take place at Top Golf Katy from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

