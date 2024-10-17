Third Annual Top Golf Tournament Coming to Houston this November

The Houston chapter of the Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT) is hosting its third annual Top Golf fundraiser and social on Thursday, November 14.

“Join us for golf, food, and prizes as we mix and mingle, both shops and vendors,” according to their website.

The event is also a big sponsorship opportunity with the following options:

TG Title Sponsor

Price: $5,000.00

Benefits: Company logo on all event materials, TV screens, and signage. Includes a 6-person Top Golf team in a prime location. Opportunity to add a branded item to the swag bag.

Lunch Sponsor

Price: $3,500.00

Benefits: Company logo on the second tier of advertising and TV screens, item in swag bag, large company logo in lunch area.

Hole-in-One Sponsor

Price: $3,000.00

Benefits: Company setup in Hole-In-One bay to greet golfers, item in swag bag, company logo on the second tier of advertising and TV screens.

Bar Sponsor

Price: $0.00

Benefits: Company banner in bar area, item in swag bag, company logo on the second tier of advertising and TV screens. All attendees receive two drink tickets.

Team Sponsor

Price: $1,200.00

Benefits: Includes a team of 6 golfers, a dedicated bay, swag bag, and two drink tickets per golfer.

Raffle Sponsor

Price: $500.00

Benefits: Company logo added to a raffle item, company logo on the third tier of advertisements and TV screens.

Swag Bag Sponsor

Price: $250.00

Benefits: Opportunity to put a branded item in the swag bag, logo on the third tier of advertisements and TV screens.

The event will take place at Top Golf Katy from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.