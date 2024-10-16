Classic Collision Acquires 75-Year-Old Location in Washington

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of Factory Finish in Bellevue, Washington, according to a news release.

With over 75 years of combined experience, Factory Finish has built its reputation by taking pride in every part of the repair process, according to the release.

“Our team has been dedicated to making the repair process as simple and stress-free as possible. We are pleased to have found Classic Collision to continue this dedication to our customers,” stated Jeff Casady, former owner of Factory Finish. “We are dedicated to offering high-quality, dependable repairs and providing excellent service.

“Adding this new location will help us achieve that goal. We are excited to welcome Factory Finish to the Classic Family,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.