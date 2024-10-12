Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA Celebrate Top Award Winners at Closing Gala for Group U.S. Conference

The franchise partners from Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA (Driven Brands' collision group), along with vendors, industry leaders, and Driven Brands team members, celebrated three days of inspiring presentations, engaging panels, growth opportunities, and an awards gala.

At the awards gala, franchise partners were honored for their achievements in operational performance, length of rental, community involvement, and engagement, including:

Abra Award Winners:

Franchisee of the Year: Jeremy and Matthew Buller - owners of Abra Auto Body Bismarck, Abra Auto Body Mandan, and Abra Auto Body Minot

Rookie of the Year: Eve Knudtsen - owner of Abra Auto Body Spokane

LOR Award: James Hansen - owner of Abra Auto Body Grand Forks

Top Shop Award: Roger Gray - owner of Abra Auto Body Aberdeen

Top Gun Award: The Dahl Group - owners of Abra Auto Body La Crosse and Abra Auto Body Winona

Franchise Engagement Award: Austen Iverson - owner of Abra Auto Body Mitchell-SD

Community Champion: Geralynn Kottschade - owner of Jerry’s Abra

CARSTAR Award Winners:

Franchisee of the Year: Heath Harris - owner of CARSTAR Arnold

Rookie of the Year: TJ Patel - owner of Autobody Denton CARSTAR

LOR Award: Mike Chilton - CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Santa Rosa

Top Shop Award: Greg Arnett - owner of CARSTAR Superior Paint & Body

Ironman Award: Jamie White - owner of CARSTAR Universal of Fort Oglethorpe, Dalton CARSTAR South, and Ken’s CARSTAR North

Franchise Engagement Award: Miguel Espana - owner of CARSTAR Espana’s San Jose

Community Champion: Bob Waldron - owner of Lancaster A-1 A B CARSTAR, Thomas Waldron CARSTAR Auto Body, Waldron’s A-1 A B CARSTAR, and Waldron’s CARSTAR Auto Body

Fix Auto USA Award Winners: