Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA Celebrate Top Award Winners at Closing Gala for Group U.S. Conference

The franchise partners from Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA (Driven Brands' collision group), along with vendors, industry leaders, and Driven Brands team members, celebrated three days of inspiring presentations, engaging panels, growth opportunities, and an awards gala.
At the awards gala, franchise partners were honored for their achievements in operational performance, length of rental, community involvement, and engagement, including:
Abra Award Winners:
- Franchisee of the Year: Jeremy and Matthew Buller - owners of Abra Auto Body Bismarck, Abra Auto Body Mandan, and Abra Auto Body Minot
- Rookie of the Year: Eve Knudtsen - owner of Abra Auto Body Spokane
- LOR Award: James Hansen - owner of Abra Auto Body Grand Forks
- Top Shop Award: Roger Gray - owner of Abra Auto Body Aberdeen
- Top Gun Award: The Dahl Group - owners of Abra Auto Body La Crosse and Abra Auto Body Winona
- Franchise Engagement Award: Austen Iverson - owner of Abra Auto Body Mitchell-SD
- Community Champion: Geralynn Kottschade - owner of Jerry’s Abra
CARSTAR Award Winners:
- Franchisee of the Year: Heath Harris - owner of CARSTAR Arnold
- Rookie of the Year: TJ Patel - owner of Autobody Denton CARSTAR
- LOR Award: Mike Chilton - CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Santa Rosa
- Top Shop Award: Greg Arnett - owner of CARSTAR Superior Paint & Body
- Ironman Award: Jamie White - owner of CARSTAR Universal of Fort Oglethorpe, Dalton CARSTAR South, and Ken’s CARSTAR North
- Franchise Engagement Award: Miguel Espana - owner of CARSTAR Espana’s San Jose
- Community Champion: Bob Waldron - owner of Lancaster A-1 A B CARSTAR, Thomas Waldron CARSTAR Auto Body, Waldron’s A-1 A B CARSTAR, and Waldron’s CARSTAR Auto Body
Fix Auto USA Award Winners:
- Franchisee of the Year: Selvi Rizk - owner of Fix Auto Brea, Fix Auto Chino, and Fix Auto Moreno Valley
- Rookie of the Year: Ivonne Villarroel and Francisco Cid Del Prado - owners of Fix Auto San Marcos
- LOR Award: Vatche Derderian - owner of Fix Auto Montrose
- Top Shop Award: Efrain Perez - owner of Fix Auto Ogden
- Arrow Award: David Caulfield - owner of Fix Auto Anaheim North
- Franchise Engagement Award: Ron and Lynn Werner - owners of Fix Auto Deer Valley
- Community Champion: Henry and Gloria Arroyo - owners of Fix Auto Cathedral City, Fix Auto Indio, Fix Auto Palm Desert, Fix Auto Palm Desert-South, and Fix Auto Palm Springs
“Congratulations to all of our winners,” said Sabrina Thring, Driven Brands collision group president. “We are extremely proud of all you have accomplished. Your commitment to excellence not only enhances the reputation of our network but also sets a high standard for the entire industry. We are honored to have such experienced and dedicated owners like you as part of our network, continually strengthening and elevating our collective success. Your contributions are invaluable, and we look forward to celebrating many more milestones together as we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in collision repair.”
Long-serving franchise partners were also recognized for their years of service, honoring those with five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, and 40 years of membership in the Driven Brands network.
Earlier in the day, Brian Newberry, vice president of development, led a panel discussion with MSOs on how to grow and thrive in this industry. Brandon Eckenrode, executive director of the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), discussed hiring strategies for collision centers.
The breakout sessions followed, featuring an insightful presentation by Sheryl Driggers from Collision Advice on effective coaching strategies to boost business. Attendees also learned about leveraging fleet opportunities with the Driven Brands Fleet team. Additionally, Dan Risley from CCC led a panel discussion on scanning and calibration, joined by experts from asTech, Opus, and franchise partners.
The “Limitless 2024” conference was held at the Omni Dallas Hotel, located in the heart of the Dallas Arts District.