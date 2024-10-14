BendPak Introduces the “Do It All” Two-Post Lift Series

BendPak’s exclusive automatic swing arm restraint system (ASARS) provides another layer of protection. Standard swing arm restraints struggle to keep lift arms in place when vehicles suddenly and unexpectedly shift on their adapters, usually due to improper loading or when heavy components are added or removed, causing a dramatic change in center of balance. As a result, vehicles may fall.

To reduce this risk, the ASARS forged-steel design delivers a full 360 degrees of grip to secure the lift arms firmly in place with more than 2,000 pounds of load-holding force. This prevents unplanned arm movement during lift use and vehicle service operations, delivering unparalleled holding power under the biggest vehicles with minimal operator involvement for maximum peace of mind.

The swing arms themselves have a nested, telescoping design that provides greater extension, retraction, and under-vehicle clearance so technicians can access lifting points on a wide range of Class 1 through 5 vehicles. Arms can retract as short as 35 inches and extend all the way out to 65 inches. The lifts come standard with a 12-piece set of adapters to accommodate a variety of chassis configurations.

Dual-drive hydraulic cylinders deliver smooth operation and rise higher than those in comparable lifts. Maximum lifting height with adapters is 90.25 inches for the 20AP series and 89.75 inches for the 16AP. Precision controls allow operators to manage descent speed, whether it’s a slow, controlled pace or a faster drop. This invaluable feature is perfect for aligning components or gently setting vehicle chassis onto high jack stands.