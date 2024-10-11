  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Applying Lasers to Repair Processes at SEMA

    Oct. 11, 2024
    SCRS' OEM Summit - Session III will explore laser welding in automotive and aerospace manufacturing and how technologies are developing for repair solutions.
    Related To: Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS)
    67087475b16b5c6d2a7a022b Ipg Laser
    You've likely seen laser-welded roofs and other parts from the OEMs. But as prices come down and capabilities increase for field-capable laser welders, OEMs may soon be approving them for repairs.
    If you'd like to learn more about how laser welding has been used in automotive and aerospace manufacturing, along with how technologies are being developed for repair solutions, check out the session from the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS)'s Repairer Driven Education Series at the SEMA Show. The OEM Summit - Session III is Thurs., Nov. 7  from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. PT.
    Rex Alexandre
    Rex Alexandre
    Rex Alexandre, Principal Engineer at the Handheld Laser Institute, and former senior welding engineer for SpaceX, will join Dean Brennan of IPG Photonics to demonstrate how laser welding has become popularized as an integral manufacturing technique in transportation industries.
    Dean Brennan
    Dean Brennan

    With Jeff Poole of I-CAR, the two will explore the research and testing of the application in the collision repair industry, as well as challenges and considerations for the implementation of the photon joining process.

    Jeff Poole
    Jeff Poole

    This session will focus on the manufacturing application of laser welding in the OEM automotive and aerospace production process. Understand the engineering objectives of laser welding in a production environment, and the evolving landscape of handheld laser welding technologies for repair process solutions. Attendees will gain insight into fundamental research being conducted to identify the opportunity for utilization, best practices, and industry standards governing the use of handheld laser welding that may set the groundwork for introduction as a future replacement methodology. 

    scrsrde2024800x290

    Check out the entire listing of Repairer Driven Education (RDE) sessions here, and to access all RDE sessions, register here.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.