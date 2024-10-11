Applying Lasers to Repair Processes at SEMA

You've likely seen laser-welded roofs and other parts from the OEMs. But as prices come down and capabilities increase for field-capable laser welders, OEMs may soon be approving them for repairs.

If you'd like to learn more about how laser welding has been used in automotive and aerospace manufacturing, along with how technologies are being developed for repair solutions, check out the session from the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS)'s Repairer Driven Education Series at the SEMA Show. The OEM Summit - Session III is Thurs., Nov. 7 from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. PT.