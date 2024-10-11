Applying Lasers to Repair Processes at SEMA

With Jeff Poole of I-CAR, the two will explore the research and testing of the application in the collision repair industry, as well as challenges and considerations for the implementation of the photon joining process.
This session will focus on the manufacturing application of laser welding in the OEM automotive and aerospace production process. Understand the engineering objectives of laser welding in a production environment, and the evolving landscape of handheld laser welding technologies for repair process solutions. Attendees will gain insight into fundamental research being conducted to identify the opportunity for utilization, best practices, and industry standards governing the use of handheld laser welding that may set the groundwork for introduction as a future replacement methodology.