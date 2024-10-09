Driven Brands Announces Franchisees of the Year

Driven Brands, a network of collision repair MSOs such as MAACO, Carstar, Abra, and Auto Glass Now!, announced its 2024 Franchisees of the Year at its Limitless 2024 conference Oct. 8 in Dallas.

Abra:

The winners are Jeremy and Matt Buller, owners of Abra Bismarck, Mandan, and Minot, in North Dakota.

Frequent readers of FenderBender are likely aware of their community outreach initiatives such as highway cleanups and fundraisers.

CARSTAR:

The winner is Heath Harris, owner of CARSTAR Arnold in Arnold, Missouri.

Harris is also no stranger to FenderBender. He's been featured in our MSO Report and has won numerous awards before from the company.

Fix Auto USA:

The winner is Selvi Rizk, owner of Fix Auto Brea, Chino, and Moreno Valley in California.

Rizk is a former IBIS Panelist and is active in the Women’s Industry Network.

