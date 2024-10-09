  • Advertise
    Driven Brands Announces Franchisees of the Year

    Oct. 9, 2024
    The Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA winners were
    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
    Heath Harris, owner of CARSTAR Arnold, gets recognized by Driven Brands, owner of CARSTAR, as Franchisee of the Year.
    Driven Brands, a network of collision repair MSOs such as MAACO, Carstar, Abra, and Auto Glass Now!, announced its 2024 Franchisees of the Year at its Limitless 2024 conference Oct. 8 in Dallas.

    Abra:

    The winners are Jeremy and Matt Buller, owners of Abra Bismarck, Mandan, and Minot, in North Dakota.
    Frequent readers of FenderBender are likely aware of their community outreach initiatives such as highway cleanups and fundraisers.

    CARSTAR:

    The winner is Heath Harris, owner of CARSTAR Arnold in Arnold, Missouri.
    Harris is also no stranger to FenderBender. He's been featured in our MSO Report and has won numerous awards before from the company. 

    Fix Auto USA:

    The winner is Selvi Rizk, owner of Fix Auto Brea, Chino, and Moreno Valley in California.
    Rizk is a former IBIS Panelist and is active in the Women’s Industry Network.
    The winners were announced during Driven Brands’ Limitless Conference in Dallas on Tuesday, October 8.
    About the Author

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa | Associate Editor

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa is associate editor at FenderBender and ABRN. He has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and has covered various beats beyond collision repair news such as politics, education, sports, and religion. His first car was a silver 2009 Chrysler Sebring which he nicknamed the Enterprise because he’s a Star Trek fan. He now drives a 2014 Jeep Cherokee in order to tolerate Minnesota winters.

    Email

