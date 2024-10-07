BendPak Brings Its Eight-Armed Car Lift to 2024 SEMA Show

The Octa-Flex EV12DPS is among several new products that BendPak will showcase at the event. Other brands represented include Ranger®, Autostacker®, Cool Boss®, QuickJack®, MaxJax®, and JackPak®.

The SEMA Show will take place November 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. BendPak’s flagship outdoor booth (#81210) in the Silver Lot will display the Octa-Flex EV12DPS prototype, along with other service and parking lifts, portable lifts from QuickJack and MaxJax, Cool Boss evaporative coolers, and the JackPak collection of portable power packs. Attendees can explore and order equipment, taking advantage of exclusive show specials.

BendPak will also have two booths in the South Hall. Ranger will present new wheel service equipment, including tire changers and wheel balancers, in booth #48097 in the Lower South Hall Wheels & Accessories section. Cool Boss will be in booth #36073 in the Upper South Hall Tools & Equipment section, showcasing the new Coolee CL-50R Portable Air Cooler Ice Chest, which combines a wheeled 50-quart ice chest with a dual-nozzle air cooler, Bluetooth® player, and high-capacity power bank.