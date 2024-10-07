BendPak Brings Its Eight-Armed Car Lift to 2024 SEMA Show

BendPak will debut its new Octa-Flex Series™ two-post car lift at the 2024 SEMA Show, offering shop owners, technicians, and enthusiasts a first look at the innovative equipment, according to a news release.
The lift features eight fully adjustable, telescoping swing arms, enabling technicians to perform tasks such as cab-off repairs and the removal of heavy components like EV battery packs, drivetrains, and wheel assemblies without additional equipment or assistance.
The Octa-Flex EV12DPS is among several new products that BendPak will showcase at the event. Other brands represented include Ranger®, Autostacker®, Cool Boss®, QuickJack®, MaxJax®, and JackPak®.
The SEMA Show will take place November 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. BendPak’s flagship outdoor booth (#81210) in the Silver Lot will display the Octa-Flex EV12DPS prototype, along with other service and parking lifts, portable lifts from QuickJack and MaxJax, Cool Boss evaporative coolers, and the JackPak collection of portable power packs. Attendees can explore and order equipment, taking advantage of exclusive show specials.
BendPak will also have two booths in the South Hall. Ranger will present new wheel service equipment, including tire changers and wheel balancers, in booth #48097 in the Lower South Hall Wheels & Accessories section. Cool Boss will be in booth #36073 in the Upper South Hall Tools & Equipment section, showcasing the new Coolee CL-50R Portable Air Cooler Ice Chest, which combines a wheeled 50-quart ice chest with a dual-nozzle air cooler, Bluetooth® player, and high-capacity power bank.
“Sometimes it seems like BendPak is everywhere – we’re honored to be the brand of choice for all the top wrenching TV shows and gearheads across the country,” said Sean Price, BendPak director of sales operations. “And just like in the real world, you’ll see us all over the SEMA Show. In addition to our three official booths, we’ve also been asked to provide equipment to at least half a dozen other exhibitors. So, check out what’s new throughout the show, and come talk to us about how we can help your business.”
For those unable to attend the SEMA Show, BendPak will participate in the new SEMA Live livestream, available on YouTube and Meta, featuring an appearance by Sean Price on Tuesday, November 5.
For more information, visit www.bendpak.com/blog/bendpak-is-gearing-up-for-sema-2024 or call (805) 933-9970.