  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    BendPak Brings Its Eight-Armed Car Lift to 2024 SEMA Show

    Oct. 7, 2024
    BendPak, Ranger, and Cool Boss to display new equipment across multiple booths.
    Related To: BendPak/Ranger
    BendPak
    Shop owners, technicians and enthusiasts will get their first look at BendPak’s groundbreaking new Octa-Flex Series™ two-post car lift at the 2024 SEMA Show. This unique lift has eight fully adjustable, telescoping swing arms to let technicians use a two-post lift in ways they could only dream of in the past, like tackling cab-off repairs or removing heavy components such as EV battery packs, drivetrains, and wheel assemblies without additional equipment or a second tech.
    Shop owners, technicians and enthusiasts will get their first look at BendPak’s groundbreaking new Octa-Flex Series™ two-post car lift at the 2024 SEMA Show. This unique lift has eight fully adjustable, telescoping swing arms to let technicians use a two-post lift in ways they could only dream of in the past, like tackling cab-off repairs or removing heavy components such as EV battery packs, drivetrains, and wheel assemblies without additional equipment or a second tech.

    BendPak will debut its new Octa-Flex Series™ two-post car lift at the 2024 SEMA Show, offering shop owners, technicians, and enthusiasts a first look at the innovative equipment, according to a news release.

    The lift features eight fully adjustable, telescoping swing arms, enabling technicians to perform tasks such as cab-off repairs and the removal of heavy components like EV battery packs, drivetrains, and wheel assemblies without additional equipment or assistance.

    BendPak
    BendPak’s flagship SEMA Show 2024 outdoor booth, #81210 in the Silver Lot, features the new Octa-Flex Series as well as other BendPak service and parking lifts, a full line of portable lifts from QuickJack and MaxJax, the latest Cool Boss evaporative coolers, and the versatile JackPak collection of portable power packs. It’s a one-stop location to explore and order equipment from across the BendPak universe – taking advantage of exclusive SEMA Show specials.
    BendPak’s flagship SEMA Show 2024 outdoor booth, #81210 in the Silver Lot, features the new Octa-Flex Series as well as other BendPak service and parking lifts, a full line of portable lifts from QuickJack and MaxJax, the latest Cool Boss evaporative coolers, and the versatile JackPak collection of portable power packs. It’s a one-stop location to explore and order equipment from across the BendPak universe – taking advantage of exclusive SEMA Show specials.

    The Octa-Flex EV12DPS is among several new products that BendPak will showcase at the event. Other brands represented include Ranger®, Autostacker®, Cool Boss®, QuickJack®, MaxJax®, and JackPak®.

    The SEMA Show will take place November 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. BendPak’s flagship outdoor booth (#81210) in the Silver Lot will display the Octa-Flex EV12DPS prototype, along with other service and parking lifts, portable lifts from QuickJack and MaxJax, Cool Boss evaporative coolers, and the JackPak collection of portable power packs. Attendees can explore and order equipment, taking advantage of exclusive show specials.

    BendPak will also have two booths in the South Hall. Ranger will present new wheel service equipment, including tire changers and wheel balancers, in booth #48097 in the Lower South Hall Wheels & Accessories section. Cool Boss will be in booth #36073 in the Upper South Hall Tools & Equipment section, showcasing the new Coolee CL-50R Portable Air Cooler Ice Chest, which combines a wheeled 50-quart ice chest with a dual-nozzle air cooler, Bluetooth® player, and high-capacity power bank.

    BendPak
    BendPak has outdoor booth #81210 plus two booths inside the South Hall. Ranger will showcase new wheel service equipment including tire changers and wheel balancers in booth #48097 in the Lower South Hall Wheels & Accessories section. Chill out with Cool Boss in booth #36073 in the Upper South Hall Tools & Equipment section.
    BendPak has outdoor booth #81210 plus two booths inside the South Hall. Ranger will showcase new wheel service equipment including tire changers and wheel balancers in booth #48097 in the Lower South Hall Wheels & Accessories section. Chill out with Cool Boss in booth #36073 in the Upper South Hall Tools & Equipment section.

    “Sometimes it seems like BendPak is everywhere – we’re honored to be the brand of choice for all the top wrenching TV shows and gearheads across the country,” said Sean Price, BendPak director of sales operations. “And just like in the real world, you’ll see us all over the SEMA Show. In addition to our three official booths, we’ve also been asked to provide equipment to at least half a dozen other exhibitors. So, check out what’s new throughout the show, and come talk to us about how we can help your business.”

    For those unable to attend the SEMA Show, BendPak will participate in the new SEMA Live livestream, available on YouTube and Meta, featuring an appearance by Sean Price on Tuesday, November 5.

    For more information, visit www.bendpak.com/blog/bendpak-is-gearing-up-for-sema-2024 or call (805) 933-9970.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.