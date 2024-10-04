MSO Symposium Releases Upcoming Conference Agenda

The MSO Symposium advisory board and administration have confirmed the agenda for this year’s exclusive one-day conference. The event, designed for multi-shop owners and operators in the collision industry, will take place on November 4 at Caesar’s Horseshoe in Las Vegas, the Monday before SEMA/AAPEX.

The conference will feature topics that are crucial to the leadership of North America’s most influential and successful collision repairers. The event kicks off at 9:00 a.m. PDT and includes several high-profile speakers, two panel discussions, and four networking functions.

Conference Agenda:

9:00–10:00 a.m.: Networking Breakfast - Sponsored by LKQ Corporation

10:00–10:15 a.m.: Welcome and Introductions

10:15–11:00 a.m.: Where is the Economy Headed - 2025 and Beyond

11:00–11:30 a.m.: Trends and Metrics Impacting the Repair Facility Market

11:30–12:00 p.m.: Scale and its Rewards: Industry Landscape and Market Dynamics

12:00–12:30 p.m.: Solving Problems: Re-imagining Your Business

12:30–1:45 p.m.: Plated Luncheon - Sponsored by PPG Industries

1:45–2:30 p.m.: Panel Discussion: Calibration

2:30–3:15 p.m.: The Power of AI Today, Tomorrow and Next Year

3:15–4:00 p.m.: Networking Break - Sponsored by Axalta Coating Systems

4:00–4:45 p.m.: Technology Panel: Business & Data System Interruptions

4:45–5:15 p.m.: Futurist: Automotive & Beyond

5:15–7:00 p.m.: Industry Networking Reception - Sponsored by Sherwin-Williams

For more details about the 2024 agenda, visit www.msosymposium.com/agenda. Attendance is limited and requires qualification, including employees of multi-shop operators, insurers, OEMs, and single-location repair facilities with over $3 million in annual sales.

To register, visit www.msosymposium.com/register. For additional information, contact Jennie Lepore or Brian Nessen.