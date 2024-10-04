MSO Symposium Releases Upcoming Conference Agenda

The MSO Symposium advisory board and administration have confirmed the agenda for this year’s exclusive one-day conference. The event, designed for multi-shop owners and operators in the collision industry, will take place on November 4 at Caesar’s Horseshoe in Las Vegas, the Monday before SEMA/AAPEX.
The conference will feature topics that are crucial to the leadership of North America’s most influential and successful collision repairers. The event kicks off at 9:00 a.m. PDT and includes several high-profile speakers, two panel discussions, and four networking functions.
Conference Agenda:
- 9:00–10:00 a.m.: Networking Breakfast - Sponsored by LKQ Corporation
- 10:00–10:15 a.m.: Welcome and Introductions
- 10:15–11:00 a.m.: Where is the Economy Headed - 2025 and Beyond
- 11:00–11:30 a.m.: Trends and Metrics Impacting the Repair Facility Market
- 11:30–12:00 p.m.: Scale and its Rewards: Industry Landscape and Market Dynamics
- 12:00–12:30 p.m.: Solving Problems: Re-imagining Your Business
- 12:30–1:45 p.m.: Plated Luncheon - Sponsored by PPG Industries
- 1:45–2:30 p.m.: Panel Discussion: Calibration
- 2:30–3:15 p.m.: The Power of AI Today, Tomorrow and Next Year
- 3:15–4:00 p.m.: Networking Break - Sponsored by Axalta Coating Systems
- 4:00–4:45 p.m.: Technology Panel: Business & Data System Interruptions
- 4:45–5:15 p.m.: Futurist: Automotive & Beyond
- 5:15–7:00 p.m.: Industry Networking Reception - Sponsored by Sherwin-Williams
For more details about the 2024 agenda, visit www.msosymposium.com/agenda. Attendance is limited and requires qualification, including employees of multi-shop operators, insurers, OEMs, and single-location repair facilities with over $3 million in annual sales.
To register, visit www.msosymposium.com/register. For additional information, contact Jennie Lepore or Brian Nessen.