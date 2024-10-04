  • Advertise
    MSO Symposium Releases Upcoming Conference Agenda

    Oct. 4, 2024
    The event includes several speakers, two panel discussions, and four networking functions.
    MSO Symposium
    66fece12d4ea381b80a5cb54 Mso24square

    The MSO Symposium advisory board and administration have confirmed the agenda for this year’s exclusive one-day conference. The event, designed for multi-shop owners and operators in the collision industry, will take place on November 4 at Caesar’s Horseshoe in Las Vegas, the Monday before SEMA/AAPEX.

    The conference will feature topics that are crucial to the leadership of North America’s most influential and successful collision repairers. The event kicks off at 9:00 a.m. PDT and includes several high-profile speakers, two panel discussions, and four networking functions.

    Conference Agenda:

    • 9:00–10:00 a.m.: Networking Breakfast - Sponsored by LKQ Corporation
    • 10:00–10:15 a.m.: Welcome and Introductions
    • 10:15–11:00 a.m.: Where is the Economy Headed - 2025 and Beyond
    • 11:00–11:30 a.m.: Trends and Metrics Impacting the Repair Facility Market
    • 11:30–12:00 p.m.: Scale and its Rewards: Industry Landscape and Market Dynamics
    • 12:00–12:30 p.m.: Solving Problems: Re-imagining Your Business
    • 12:30–1:45 p.m.: Plated Luncheon - Sponsored by PPG Industries
    • 1:45–2:30 p.m.: Panel Discussion: Calibration
    • 2:30–3:15 p.m.: The Power of AI Today, Tomorrow and Next Year
    • 3:15–4:00 p.m.: Networking Break - Sponsored by Axalta Coating Systems
    • 4:00–4:45 p.m.: Technology Panel: Business & Data System Interruptions
    • 4:45–5:15 p.m.: Futurist: Automotive & Beyond
    • 5:15–7:00 p.m.: Industry Networking Reception - Sponsored by Sherwin-Williams

    For more details about the 2024 agenda, visit www.msosymposium.com/agenda. Attendance is limited and requires qualification, including employees of multi-shop operators, insurers, OEMs, and single-location repair facilities with over $3 million in annual sales.

    To register, visit www.msosymposium.com/register. For additional information, contact Jennie Lepore or Brian Nessen.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

