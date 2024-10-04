Minnesota Abra Merges Two Locations

The grand opening event brought together the Waite Park community and the Abra Auto Body St. Cloud team for a memorable celebration. The themed festivities featured a barbecue, a sundae bar, a tour of the new facility, a hands-on presentation from the St. Cloud Technical College Collision program, giveaways, and an exciting ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Saint Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce.

“This upgrade not only enhances our operational efficiency, but also strengthens our commitment to delivering top-tier collision repair services,” said Damien Reyna, US Chief Operating Officer, Driven Brands Collision. “It was inspiring to see the Waite Park community come together with our team for this milestone. We look forward to the continued growth and success this new space will bring.”

Waite Park is often confused with St. Cloud, but they are different municipalities in the same area.