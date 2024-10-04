Minnesota Abra Merges Two Locations

Abra Auto Body St. Cloud hosted an open house in September, celebrating the grand opening of their new expansion, merging their previously separate locations into one spacious, efficient facility, according to a news release.
The upgrade was a game changer for Abra Auto Body St. Cloud, as it eliminated the parking lot that once divided their two locations. The newly merged facility now provides technicians with a more efficient and fully climate-controlled workspace, enhancing their ability to deliver top-notch collision repair.
“Expanding our St. Cloud facility is more than just a physical upgrade; it's a significant step forward for our community and our team,” said Kedrick Johnson, owner of Abra Auto Body St. Cloud. “The grand opening was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate with the Waite Park community, and we're excited about the new possibilities this expansion brings.”
The grand opening event brought together the Waite Park community and the Abra Auto Body St. Cloud team for a memorable celebration. The themed festivities featured a barbecue, a sundae bar, a tour of the new facility, a hands-on presentation from the St. Cloud Technical College Collision program, giveaways, and an exciting ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Saint Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce.
“This upgrade not only enhances our operational efficiency, but also strengthens our commitment to delivering top-tier collision repair services,” said Damien Reyna, US Chief Operating Officer, Driven Brands Collision. “It was inspiring to see the Waite Park community come together with our team for this milestone. We look forward to the continued growth and success this new space will bring.”
Waite Park is often confused with St. Cloud, but they are different municipalities in the same area.