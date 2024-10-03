Snap-on Releases Fall Diagnostic Software Upgrade

Snap-on has announced its fall diagnostic software release, offering professional technicians access to a range of resources, including systems, tips, techniques, tests, and guided workflows.

The upgrade aims to help technicians handle the evolving challenges posed by new automotive technologies.

“No matter which Snap-on diagnostic platform a technician uses, keeping their software up to date is the only way to get the most out of their tool to handle the various problems that come their way,” Helen Cox, director of marketing and client services at Snap-on Diagnostic, said. She highlighted the significance of staying current with advancements such as hybrid and EVs, ADAS, and vehicle security requirements.

Snap-on’s fall release includes increased coverage for 49 makes, including 16 Asian, 23 domestic, and 10 European manufacturers, with the introduction of Tesla.

The update also features 2024 model year updates for brands such as Chevrolet, Genesis, GMC, Hyundai, Infiniti, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, and Volvo.

Additionally, the software provides 2024 code scan and clear capabilities for all makes and includes new models like the Tesla S, X, 3, and Y, Alfa Romeo Tonale, and various Lexus models.