Snap-on Releases Fall Diagnostic Software Upgrade

Snap-on has announced its fall diagnostic software release, offering professional technicians access to a range of resources, including systems, tips, techniques, tests, and guided workflows.
The upgrade aims to help technicians handle the evolving challenges posed by new automotive technologies.
“No matter which Snap-on diagnostic platform a technician uses, keeping their software up to date is the only way to get the most out of their tool to handle the various problems that come their way,” Helen Cox, director of marketing and client services at Snap-on Diagnostic, said. She highlighted the significance of staying current with advancements such as hybrid and EVs, ADAS, and vehicle security requirements.
Snap-on’s fall release includes increased coverage for 49 makes, including 16 Asian, 23 domestic, and 10 European manufacturers, with the introduction of Tesla.
The update also features 2024 model year updates for brands such as Chevrolet, Genesis, GMC, Hyundai, Infiniti, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, and Volvo.
Additionally, the software provides 2024 code scan and clear capabilities for all makes and includes new models like the Tesla S, X, 3, and Y, Alfa Romeo Tonale, and various Lexus models.
The release also brings significant content additions for Ford and GMC cars and light-duty trucks, along with all coverage and tests from previous releases.
Snap-on tools now support uninterrupted access to industry-exclusive features like the Fast-Track® troubleshooting workflow, SureTrack® Real Fixes & Top Repairs graph, Security Link™, and other time-saving functionalities.Furthermore, the fall software release expands multilingual support, allowing technicians to select between English and seven other languages, including French and Spanish, for viewing or printing vehicle system reports using Snap-on Cloud. Spanish language support is also available on the SOLUS+™ with the purchase of the fall software upgrade. Online training support is provided in English and French for all current products, with Spanish support available for APOLLO+.
Detailed information about the software release coverage is available in the online vehicle coverage guide at snapon.com/vcguide.