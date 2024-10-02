Abra Bismarck's Annual Event Brings Bismarck Together for a Good Cause

"At Abra Bismarck, we host Community Days to foster a thriving and connected community. These events reflect our dedication to uniting people, celebrating local spirit, and supporting important causes,” said Jeremy Buller, owner of Abra Bismarck, Abra Mandan, and Abra Minot. “It’s about more than just collision repair; it’s about coming together to make a meaningful impact in Bismarck and beyond our shop.”

The free event featured an array of exciting attractions, including a lively vendor show with diverse offerings, a spectacular car show highlighting a range of vehicles, engaging and entertaining activities for kids, and a variety of delicious food options. Each element was thoughtfully curated to ensure a day full of enjoyment and community spirit.