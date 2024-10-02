Abra Bismarck's Annual Event Brings Bismarck Together for a Good Cause

The Bismarck, North Dakota, community recently came together in an incredible display of generosity and spirit, rallying to donate, volunteer, and support the Fit 4 Victory charity at Abra Bismarck’s annual community event, according to a news release.
Each year, Jeremy Buller, owner of Abra Bismarck, and his team unite to host a special community event, celebrating the people of Bismarck. This year, all proceeds of the event were donated to Fit 4 Victory: a charity that provides fitness and training to individuals who struggle with mental health.
"At Abra Bismarck, we host Community Days to foster a thriving and connected community. These events reflect our dedication to uniting people, celebrating local spirit, and supporting important causes,” said Jeremy Buller, owner of Abra Bismarck, Abra Mandan, and Abra Minot. “It’s about more than just collision repair; it’s about coming together to make a meaningful impact in Bismarck and beyond our shop.”
The free event featured an array of exciting attractions, including a lively vendor show with diverse offerings, a spectacular car show highlighting a range of vehicles, engaging and entertaining activities for kids, and a variety of delicious food options. Each element was thoughtfully curated to ensure a day full of enjoyment and community spirit.
"At Abra, our impact goes beyond vehicle repair. We’re committed to uplifting our community and driving positive change through every initiative we support," said Damien Reyna, US Chief Operating Officer, Driven Brands Collision. "Our goal is to strengthen community ties and contribute to a more connected and supportive environment."