  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Abra Bismarck's Annual Event Brings Bismarck Together for a Good Cause

    Oct. 2, 2024
    Each year, Abra Bismarck hosts a special community event to celebrate the people of Bismarck.
    Driven Brands
    66fc527160a73d1d64474393 Car Show
    The Bismarck, North Dakota, community recently came together in an incredible display of generosity and spirit, rallying to donate, volunteer, and support the Fit 4 Victory charity at Abra Bismarck’s annual community event, according to a news release.
     
    Each year, Jeremy Buller, owner of Abra Bismarck, and his team unite to host a special community event, celebrating the people of Bismarck. This year, all proceeds of the event were donated to Fit 4 Victory: a charity that provides fitness and training to individuals who struggle with mental health.
    Driven Brands
    Abra Community Days Group Photo
    "At Abra Bismarck, we host Community Days to foster a thriving and connected community. These events reflect our dedication to uniting people, celebrating local spirit, and supporting important causes,” said Jeremy Buller, owner of Abra Bismarck, Abra Mandan, and Abra Minot. “It’s about more than just collision repair; it’s about coming together to make a meaningful impact in Bismarck and beyond our shop.” 
     
    The free event featured an array of exciting attractions, including a lively vendor show with diverse offerings, a spectacular car show highlighting a range of vehicles, engaging and entertaining activities for kids, and a variety of delicious food options. Each element was thoughtfully curated to ensure a day full of enjoyment and community spirit. 
    Driven Brands
    Firefighters

    "At Abra, our impact goes beyond vehicle repair. We’re committed to uplifting our community and driving positive change through every initiative we support," said Damien Reyna, US Chief Operating Officer, Driven Brands Collision. "Our goal is to strengthen community ties and contribute to a more connected and supportive environment." 

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.