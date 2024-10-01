Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Reaches 240 Locations Across 18 States

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center announced the acquisition of three new locations, according to a press release:

Gold’s Auto Body in Kerrville, Texas

Charlie’s Paint and Body in Albany, Georgia

Body Works Collision in Lake Charles, Louisiana

With these acquisitions, Joe Hudson’s now operates 240 locations across 18 states.

“Reaching 240 locations is a monumental achievement that reflects the strategic vision and hard work of our entire team,” said Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center. “This journey has been about more than just numbers; it has required careful selection of strategic locations that not only benefit our company but also create additional opportunities for our employees. We’ve focused on acquiring value-accretive shops where previous owners have built strong reputations over the years. This approach ensures that we maintain the quality our customers expect while expanding our footprint across new and existing markets.”

Cameron Dickson, COO, elaborated on the operational benefits of the new locations. “We are thrilled to welcome Gold’s Auto Body into our family, marking our second location in Kerrville. This well-respected shop will enhance our ability to serve the growing needs of our customers in the area. Additionally, Charlie’s Paint and Body is an institution in Albany, having served the community since 1987. This being our 12th location in Georgia allows us to tap into the thriving southwest region of the state. Furthermore, Body Works Collision in Lake Charles has built a strong reputation for quality work and exceptional customer service since 1998, making it a perfect fit for our expansion strategy.”

Wendy Patrick, chief administrative officer, emphasized the collaborative effort behind this milestone. “Achieving 240 locations reflects the dedication of many teams working together across our organization. Each new shop strengthens our culture of excellence, allowing us to serve more communities while upholding our commitment to quality and exceptional customer repair experiences. As we bring these new locations into our network, we are focused on providing the support necessary to ensure consistency in service delivery. With these new acquisitions, we are well-positioned to meet our growth goals for 2024 and look forward to exploring new opportunities for development and expansion.”