New Stuart’s Paint & Body in Grapevine, Texas, Coming Late Next Year

Quality Collision Group (QCG), in partnership with real estate development firm Cana Capital, has commenced construction on a new Stuart’s Paint & Body location in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, according to a news release.

The project marks a significant expansion for Stuart’s Paint & Body, a company with nearly 41 years of history in the area, founded by local automotive legend Stuart Singer.

The new site in Grapevine, Texas, spans nearly 2.5 acres and is strategically positioned in Tarrant County, where more than 170,000 residents live within a five-mile radius. The 24,000-square-foot, two-story facility will offer various collision repair services. A covered canopy entrance will provide customers with a convenient pick-up and drop-off experience. The facility is slated to open in late 2025.

Located at the busy intersection of Hwy 26 and Hwy 121, the site is in the Community Commercial business district of Grapevine, making it easily accessible to residents and commuters alike.

“We are thrilled to bring the newest Stuart’s Paint & Body facility to the community of Grapevine,” said Jerod Guerin, QCG CEO and founder. “This project represents our continued commitment to delivering exceptional OEM-certified collision repair services and expanding our footprint in the Metroplex. Partnering with Cana Capital allows us to leverage their expertise in real estate development to create a truly state-of-the-art facility.”

Quality Collision Group’s strategic focus is on building the nation’s largest, most trusted OEM-certified collision repair organization through an acquisition strategy that maintains high standards and quality of service. The partnership with Cana Capital was a seamless fit.

Sam Nimri, CEO of Cana Capital, added, “We are excited to collaborate with Quality Collision Group on this flagship project in Grapevine. Our vision is to develop a facility that meets the highest quality and functionality standards and serves as a valuable addition to the community. This partnership is a shared commitment to excellence and innovation in the automotive industry.”

Sib Bahjat, senior partner at Net7 Brands, shared similar sentiments: “Our collaboration with Quality Collision Group is built on a foundation of shared values — excellence, innovation, and community impact. We are thrilled to contribute to a facility that will serve the people of Grapevine and set new benchmarks in the collision repair industry. This project aligns perfectly with our goal of supporting initiatives that bring lasting value to the automotive sector and local communities.”

Net7 Brands is a private capital firm specializing in investments across various industries, including technology, real estate, and ventures.