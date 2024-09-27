This Maaco Owner ‘Wobbles’ His Way into TV Production

Maaco in Union, NJ provided expert custom car painting for a streaming series premiering this fall, according to a news release.

The shop’s craftsmanship and attention to detail shine through in the show’s featured vehicles, bringing bright and bold colors to the screen.

In February of 2023, Mohammad Ehtesham, owner of Maaco in Union for over 20 years, was approached by a company that specializes in supplying vehicles for film, television, and commercial industries.

“We have had the privilege of working with this company before and are always excited to complete work for film and television,” said Shehryar Ehtesham, son of Mohammad and Maaco Union employee. “However, we don’t always know where the cars are going or what films or shows they will debut in.”

Completing the work required was a lot of pressure, but the Maaco Union team rose to the challenge. The team was tasked with painting all the taxis and cars that served as vehicles for extras, and a set of classic purple Maseratis with gold wheels.

“For those that don’t know the science behind paint color, gold isn’t really a color,” said Ehtesham. “Our painters created a special mix with several rounds of testing to guarantee the unique color and desired shine.”

The meticulous work to create the gold color is reflected on the wheels and the trim of the Maseratis.

After initially working in the software industry, Shehryar has since been with the Maaco brand for four years. He loves the excitement and variety that each day brings, just like getting to work on vehicles for a TV series.