Auto Additive Forms Advisory Council to Drive 3D Printing in Collision Repair

Auto Additive announced the formation of an Advisory Council aimed at advancing 3D printing technology in collision repair during the CIECA CONNEX 2024 conference in Detroit, according to a news release.

“This global group will develop a roadmap for integrating 3D printing technology into repair processes, aiming to provide high-quality, OEM-compatible parts, tools, and jigs to enhance efficiency and precision,” said Harold Sears, head of the council.

A key focus of the council is promoting standardization and ensuring the use of OEM-compatible parts.

“By working alongside insurance companies, training bodies, OEMs, and repair shops, Auto Additive is committed to helping the industry better understand the technology and adopt 3D-printed parts wherever possible,” said Sears. “This initiative will help streamline repairs, reduce costs, maintain the highest safety and quality standards, and help the environment.”

Auto Additive is also championing location-based printing for low-volume parts, which Sears said reduces waste and costs for OEMs or aftermarket providers. Using industry-first blockchain technology, the company ensures IP protection and transparency across its global network of 3D printing partners. These partners utilize the same printers and technology that OEMs are adopting for their own manufacturing needs.

A significant innovation includes the development of weldable polypropylene donor repair tabs, allowing shops to repair damaged headlights—cutting down waste and reducing the industry’s environmental footprint. This solution is also available to customers with their own CAD/digital part inventory, which Auto Additive can manage as part of its additive supply chain services.

With a strong focus on sustainability, Auto Additive has also joined the Additive Manufacturing Green Trade Association as it works through several environmental case studies related to using 3D printing in collision repair and the sustainability benefits it offers.

Council members include: