ADAS Targets Now Available for Purchase via HunterNet® 2 Online Olatform

Hunter Engineering has announced that 13 ADAS calibration target packages may now be conveniently purchased online through the HunterNet® 2 customer portal, according to a news release.

The OEM-approved targets can be used for various ADAS calibration procedures with Hunter’s revolutionary Ultimate ADAS® system, such as surround-view, lane watch, and forward-facing cameras and radar.

The selection includes camera calibration targets for Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Ford and GM vehicles, as well as universal radar plates and cube reflectors.

Additionally, ADASLink® and DAS 3000 subscriptions are available online, as well as Hunter’s brand-new ADAS Coverage Guide. The guide contains complete information on alignment and ADAS procedures for hundreds of vehicle models from 2006 through the present, allowing service advisors to quickly identify the necessary equipment for performing the work.

HunterNet® 2 is a free customer portal developed for undercar service operators with single or multiple rooftops allows owners and managers to access actionable performance data for all their Hunter-connected equipment. Customers can set and track data-based goals, view equipment payback in real time, receive automated reports, and keep their equipment producing by conveniently ordering consumables at any time.

The platform provides pictures and detailed descriptions to give customers full confidence they’re ordering the appropriate targets and accessories for the applications they need.

Now available on a widespread basis, Ultimate ADAS® combines standard-setting alignment technology with an efficient and easy-to-use guided target placement system for around-the-vehicle coverage. Gimbal-mounted lasers replace the inexact guesswork of strings, plumb bobs and tape measures to cut setup time by 70 percent for some procedures.