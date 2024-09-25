  • Advertise
    Snap-on Releases New Tuesday Topic Training Dates

    Sept. 25, 2024
    Two time slots are available for each day of training.
    Snap-on
    Snap-on logo
     Snap-on has released new dates for its weekly Tuesday Topic Training sessions, hosted by Jason Gabrenas, diagnostics national trainer. The updated schedule features a variety of subjects, including OEM-specific training, on a rotating basis to help professional service technicians learn the latest diagnostic tips and techniques.
     
    The schedule of upcoming training sessions includes:
    • Oct. 1: TPMS Testing and Repair
    • Oct. 8: OEM Specific – Tesla
    • Oct. 15: OEM Specific Training – Volvo
    • Oct. 22: 100th Episode Special – Hidden Gems in Your Snap-on Scan Tool
    • Oct. 29: EVAP Systems Operation and Testing
    • Nov. 5: OEM Specific Training – Hyundai/Kia
    • Nov. 12: TPMS Testing and RepairNov. 19: OEM Specific Training – Tesla
    • Nov. 26: Hidden Gems in Your Snap-on Scan Tool
    • Dec. 3: OEM Specific Training – Volvo
    • Dec. 10: EVAP Systems Operation and Testing
    • Dec. 17: OEM Specific Training – Subaru
    Training sessions are offered free of charge and provide approximately 30 minutes of material and 15 minutes for questions and answers.
     
    Two time slots are available for each day of training. The first session takes place at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT/3 p.m. PT. The second session is held at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT/6 p.m. PT.
     
    Participants can register to attend via Zoom or watch live on the Snap-on Diagnostics Training Solutions YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/snapondiagnostics.
     
    For more information about Snap-on, visit www.snapon.com/diagnostics or talk to a Snap-on franchisee or other Snap-on sales representative.
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

