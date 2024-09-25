Snap-on Releases New Tuesday Topic Training Dates

Snap-on has released new dates for its weekly Tuesday Topic Training sessions, hosted by Jason Gabrenas, diagnostics national trainer. The updated schedule features a variety of subjects, including OEM-specific training, on a rotating basis to help professional service technicians learn the latest diagnostic tips and techniques.

The schedule of upcoming training sessions includes:

Oct. 1: TPMS Testing and Repair

Oct. 8: OEM Specific – Tesla

Oct. 15: OEM Specific Training – Volvo

Oct. 22: 100th Episode Special – Hidden Gems in Your Snap-on Scan Tool

Oct. 29: EVAP Systems Operation and Testing

Nov. 5: OEM Specific Training – Hyundai/Kia

Nov. 12: TPMS Testing and RepairNov. 19: OEM Specific Training – Tesla

Nov. 26: Hidden Gems in Your Snap-on Scan Tool

Dec. 3: OEM Specific Training – Volvo

Dec. 10: EVAP Systems Operation and Testing

Dec. 17: OEM Specific Training – Subaru

Training sessions are offered free of charge and provide approximately 30 minutes of material and 15 minutes for questions and answers.

Two time slots are available for each day of training. The first session takes place at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT/3 p.m. PT. The second session is held at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT/6 p.m. PT.

Participants can register to attend via Zoom or watch live on the Snap-on Diagnostics Training Solutions YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/snapondiagnostics