Driven Brands to Host ‘Limitless 2024’ Conference in Dallas

Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA franchise partners, along with Driven Brands team members, vendors, and industry leaders, will gather under the Driven Brands Collision Group banner for the second annual Driven Brands U.S. collision repair conference. The event will take place from October 8-10, 2024, according to a news release.

The “Limitless 2024” conference will be held at the Omni Dallas Hotel, located in the heart of the Dallas Arts District. The three-day event will feature education sessions, engaging discussions, fundraising events, and networking opportunities, culminating in an awards gala.

“They say everything is bigger in Texas, and our Driven Brands Collision Group event will be the biggest gathering of collision repair professionals and leaders in history, all focused on learning, growing, and strengthening our brands to drive forward,” said Sabrina Thring, president of collision at Driven Brands. “We are constantly pushing boundaries and have no plans of slowing down. Throughout the conference, we will explore just how limitless this network is as we look ahead to the future.”

The conference will kick off with a Texas Two Step charity walk to raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Additionally, five deserving Dallas families, including veterans and cystic fibrosis families, will receive NABC Recycled Rides® vehicles donated by GEICO and refurbished by CARSTAR with support from Abra and Fix Auto USA.

Attendees will then join the opening ceremony for an executive welcome presentation from Thring and the presentation of the Franchisee of the Year awards for each brand. The evening will conclude with dinner and entertainment at Gilley’s Dallas, featuring charitable fundraising events.

Day two will include presentations from Damien Reyna, U.S. Collision COO, discussing system performance and growth; Melissa Kwiatkowski, vice president of marketing, on brand performance and consumer trends; and keynote speaker Jon McNeill, CEO & co-founder of DVx Ventures and former president of Tesla and COO of Lyft.

Breakout sessions will cover topics such as leveraging technology to enhance capacity management, driving volume with CCC’s latest tools, and a profitability panel with top performers from Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA. The day will end with a vendor trade show showcasing the latest services and tools.

The final day will feature Brian Newberry, vice president of development, leading a discussion with MSOs on thriving in the industry. Brandon Eckenrode, executive director of the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), will discuss hiring strategies for collision centers. Bart Mazurek, vice president of ASG Consulting & Services, will share insights from his extensive experience in automotive and P&C Insurance markets.

Additional breakout sessions will include coaching strategies to win more business, leveraging fleet opportunities, and a panel on scanning and calibration. The conference will conclude with an awards gala celebrating top franchise partners.