    Quality Collision Group Expands in Washington State

    Sept. 23, 2024
    This collision repair brand comes with two locations in two cities.
    CG
    QCG and Trew Auto Body logos

    Quality Collision Group (QCG) has expanded its locations in Washington by acquiring Trew Auto Body, according to a press release.

    This collision repair brand now has two locations in Bremerton and Olympia.

    Trew Auto Body brings two auto body shops into the Quality Collision Group team. The collision repair brand has received nine OEM certifications, including Audi, BMW, Chrysler, Dodge, Hyundai, Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, and Volkswagen.

    Trew Auto Body’s commitment to restoring a car’s safety and function post-collision has earned the brand the Gold Class I-CAR Award since 2010, establishing Trew Auto Body’s legacy in Washington state.

    “We are happy to be bringing Trew Auto Body to the Quality Collision Group team,” said Brent McKinney, vice president of operations at QCG. “This partnership brings many hard-earned assets into our toolbox, and we look forward to expanding our base in Washington state with Trew Auto Body.”

    Owner Tammy Trew has always considered the auto body business a family affair. Her parents, Jerry and Sheri, founded Trew Auto Body in 1984 with a shared passion for cars, passing the torch to their daughter. Since taking over her family’s business, Tammy has continued her mother’s and late father’s legacy by opening a second location in Olympia, providing exceptional automobile repairs and quality service.

    “It has been an exciting time recently, knowing that our shops will be a part of such a great lineup of brands in the collision repair industry,” Tammy Trew said. “We are thrilled to see the continued growth of Trew Auto Body under Quality Collision Group.”

