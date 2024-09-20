CREF Announces Fall Career Fairs Dates

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) has announced the schedule for its Fall 2024 High School and College Transportation Student Career Fairs. These events aim to connect future collision repair professionals with businesses looking to hire them.

Career Fair Schedule:

November 4: West-MEC High School (Phoenix, Arizona)

December 5: Fort Hayes Career Center (Columbus, Ohio)

December 6: Ohio Technical College (Cleveland, Ohio)

In addition to the physical events, CREF offers an electronic student resume database with contact information for over 600 collision students, facilitating connections between students and employers nationwide.

Organizations interested in participating or scheduling an event can contact Tiffany Bulak, the CREF program manager, at [email protected]. Companies can also support students by sponsoring work uniforms, with options to provide branded technician shirts and work pants.

“The collision industry offers a vast array of opportunities and career paths for students who have received entry-level training and are getting ready to start their careers, and CREF’s Career Fairs provides an ideal forum for collision centers, dealerships and even paint, tool and equipment companies to engage with future transportation industry professionals,” Bulak said. “Engaging with students who are preparing to enter the field is vital for all segments of the industry as a means of generating brand awareness for the business and also to showcase the diverse career paths available to the students in attendance.”