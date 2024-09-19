EverythingAutoglass.com Gets a Major Update

PGW Auto Glass announced improvements to EverythingAutoglass.com , a subscription-based SaaS program that allows users to obtain exact match VIN decoding services and point-of-sale software tailored for automotive replacement glass installers, according to a news release.

The platform includes a full suite of business software that helps PGW’s independent installer base get the job done accurately and maintain workflow. Demos of EverythingAutoglass.com can be seen in booth #320 at Auto Glass Week in Orlando which is ending in September 21.

“We have seen a tremendous response to EverythingAutoglass.com since we launched it as a PGW asset earlier this year,” said Todd Fencak, CEO at PGW Auto Glass. “EverythingAutoglass.com is the most robust, accurate and user-friendly way to ensure you have the correct part, every time. With the new features in this update, independent shops as well as larger operations with multiple locations will be able to more accurately deliver exceptional products and services to their customers. We are really excited about these advancements for the PGW Auto Glass network.”

The update includes critical improvements that boost sales reporting options, including sales by type and detailed invoice breakdowns as well as the ability to integrate a public business page to facilitate direct customer scheduling. EverythingAutoglass.com now allows for its dashboard to manage multiple shops, enabling job transfers and separate billing by shop for installers with multiple locations.

The enhanced platform also includes an upgraded shop billing feature, allowing for new refund capabilities and improved customer satisfaction, the ability for users to work with multiple shops, enabling job transfers and separate billing by location and new video tutorials to assist users in understanding various software features.

The upgrade also includes the option for multiple TPA electronic dispatches.