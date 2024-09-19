PPG Recognized as One of the ‘World’s Best Companies’ by TIME Magazine

PPG was recognized as one of the “World’s Best Companies of 2024” by TIME Magazine, according to a press release.

The list ranks the top 1,000 global employers that are forging a path into the future. The recognition is presented by TIME and Statista.

Companies on the list were identified based on three primary dimensions:

Employee satisfaction: The surveys were conducted in over 50 countries, with data collected from approximately 170,000 participants. The evaluation encompassed direct and indirect recommendations of companies as well as evaluations of employers across the categories of image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary and equality by verified employees. Revenue growth: Companies generating a revenue of at least $100 million in 2023 and demonstrating positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023 were considered. Sustainability (ESG): Evaluated based on ESG data among standardized KPIs from Statista’s ESG database and targeted data research.

PPG was recently included in the following awards and rankings: