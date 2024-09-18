Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Broadens Southeast Presence

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center announced the acquisition of three collision repair businesses in a press release:

RCI Collision in Warner Robins, Georgia

Butch’s Body Shop by RCI in Dublin, Georgia

Bob’s Paint and Auto Body in Columbus, Mississippi

This strategic move significantly enhances the company’s footprint in the Southeast and reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional services and solutions to both new and existing customers.

“Our goal is to broaden our market reach and strengthen our relationships with the communities we serve," Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, said. "Georgia has proven to be a successful market for us, and the addition of RCI Collision and Butch’s Body Shop by RCI will enable us to fill service availability gaps and connect our eastern and western locations more effectively. Furthermore, acquiring Bob’s Paint and Auto Body will allow us to better serve the Columbus, Mississippi market, enhance our regional capabilities, and build deeper connections with local customers. These acquisitions are a key component of our long-term growth strategy, aimed at increasing our market penetration and reinforcing our dedication to customer satisfaction.”

“We are privileged to welcome these three exceptional collision repair companies into our organization," Cameron Dickson, chief operating officer at Joe Hudson’s, said. "Over the years, these locations have built strong reputations for repair quality, customer service, and community engagement. With the integration of these locations, we are well-positioned to enhance our service delivery, streamline operations, and reinforce our regional presence. We look forward to the benefits this expansion will bring and the continued value it will provide to our customers and their communities.”

“As we welcome these new locations into our family, we’re excited about the opportunity to integrate our new team members into our existing network," Wendy Patrick, chief administrative officer, said. "By acquiring locations within and adjacent to our current markets, we can provide streamlined training and support, ensuring that everyone is aligned with our core values and operational standards. This integration not only makes the onboarding process smoother but also opens up additional growth opportunities for our new employees. They will benefit from a well-established support system and the chance to advance their careers within a thriving environment.”