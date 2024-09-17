The ASE Training Managers Council Awards Reception is Set AAPEX

The ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) annual awards ceremony and reception will be held on Wednesday, November 6, during the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas, according to a news release.

The event will take place at The Venetian Expo in Casanova rooms 606-607 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT.

Each year, ATMC recognizes outstanding or innovative training programs designed for the automotive and truck industries with Excellence in Training awards. The reception at AAPEX gives industry members an opportunity to network and congratulate the recipients of the prestigious ATMC awards.

Those interested in learning more or becoming a sponsor of the ATMC Excellence in Training event should contact Matt Shepanek at [email protected].

The ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of training and professional development within the transportation service industry.

The council helps members keep up with innovations in automotive training by facilitating interaction among its members and serves as a leadership forum for training professionals to promote higher training standards in the automotive, heavy-duty, and related industries.