    Quarterly Carolinas Collision Association Meeting in October

    Sept. 17, 2024
    Training on OSHA/EPA Compliance and Booth Maintenance are Highlights.
    Carolinas Collision Association
    Carolinas Collision Association Facebook Background
    The Carolinas Collision Association’s upcoming quarterly meeting is on Thursday, October 3.
     
    The meeting will cover two topics:
     
    1. Comprehensive Compliance Simplified with Logan Morris from AAMStraining.com
    2. The Importance of Maintenance and Evolution of Paint Booths with Jeremy Winters of Accudraft
    The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sandhills Community College, Stone Hall, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst, North Carolina 28374.
     
    Doors will open at 5 p.m., and dinner will be provided. Membership is not required to attend.
    Carolinas Collision Association
    Carolinas Collision Association meeting graphic
