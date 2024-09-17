Quarterly Carolinas Collision Association Meeting in October

The meeting will cover two topics:

Comprehensive Compliance Simplified with Logan Morris from AAMStraining.com The Importance of Maintenance and Evolution of Paint Booths with Jeremy Winters of Accudraft

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sandhills Community College, Stone Hall, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst, North Carolina 28374.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., and dinner will be provided. Membership is not required to attend.