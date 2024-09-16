  • Advertise
    PPG Wins Innovation Award at Automechanika Frankfurt

    Sept. 16, 2024
    PPG was recognized for their PPG LINQ digital ecosystem.
    PPG
    Pictured left to right: Jason Moseley, CEO IBIS worldwide; PPG Refinish team members Juan Navarro, marketing director EMEA; Sara Fanciano, business director EMEA South; Beppe Casalini, global digital business services sector; Jonathan Hatfield, business director EMEA North, Alban D&rsquo;Epenoux, global marketing director; and Michael Johannes, vice president Automechanika.
    PPG announced that the PPG LINQ™ digital ecosystem has received the Innovation Award at Automechanika Frankfurt 2024, the world’s leading trade fair for the automotive aftermarket, according to a news release.

    The Innovation Award recognizes outstanding technological developments with significant market relevance in the automotive supplier industry, automotive workshop and services sector, or original equipment manufacturers.

    “The PPG LINQ digital ecosystem is really a complete digital solution in a market where optimizing the use of materials and efficiency is so important,” said Jason Moseley, chief executive officer of IBIS Worldwide and presenting juror at the Automechanika Innovation Awards ceremony. “That is why we have chosen this new system as the winner.”

    Components of the PPG LINQ digital ecosystem include PPG LINQ COLOR™ software, the PPG MAGICBOX™ body shop assistant, PPG VISUALIZID™ software, the PPG DIGIMATCH™ spectrophotometer, and the PPG MOONWALK® system, the company’s award-winning, automated paint mixing system launched in 2019. Benefits of the system include:

    • Automated routine tasks and optimized resource use, which significantly reduces operational costs for body shops.
    • Scalable solutions that can be tailored to various business sizes, making it an indispensable tool for automotive professionals.
    • Precise application and monitoring systems, which ensure consistent, high-quality results, reducing the risk of errors and rework.
    • Reduced material waste, energy consumption, and process times, which contribute to meeting sustainability goals.

    “We are honored to receive this esteemed award,” said Jerome Zamblera, PPG vice president, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Automotive Refinish. “It is a testament to our commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustainability in the refinish industry. In addition, the deployment of digital tools allows us to create a better working environment and attract the younger generation to the industry.”

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

