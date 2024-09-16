Collision Engineering Program Receives Software Donation from Mitchell

The Collision Engineering program today announced that Mitchell has made a software donation of more than $1.5 million across its seven participating U.S. partner colleges, according to a news release.

The donation will empower students to excel in their future collision repair careers by providing them with access to the latest industry technology.

“Mitchell is a valuable supporter of the Collision Engineering program, and we are extremely grateful for its latest software donation,” said Mary Mahoney, vice president for Enterprise Mobility. “It is essential that we come together as an industry to address the global technician shortage and develop the next generation of collision repair professionals. With the help of organizations like Mitchell, we can meet the growing need for qualified and skilled workers.”

In addition to its 2021 in-kind donation of $150,000, Mitchell’s latest contribution to the Collision Engineering program will provide more students with access to its advanced technology solutions, including Mitchell Cloud Estimating with integrated repair procedures and Mitchell TechAdvisor. Using the software, students will gain hands-on experience creating collision estimates and comprehensive repair plans for today’s complex vehicles.

“The only way to address the challenges our industry is facing is through ongoing collaboration,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage Division. “We are proud to support the Collision Engineering program and the next generation of collision repairers. By making our technology more accessible, these students will receive real-world experience using the same advanced solutions as collision facilities do today to restore vehicles to pre-accident condition.”

The Collision Engineering program was created in 2020 by the Enterprise Mobility Foundation and Ranken Technical College in St. Louis to proactively address the technician shortage. Its goal is to foster collaboration between educational institutions and industry representatives to develop a sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals who are well-equipped to perform proper and safe vehicle repairs.

The program is available at:

Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, Missouri

College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois

Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California

Texas State Technical College in Waco, Texas

Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois

Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Nebraska

Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst, North Carolina