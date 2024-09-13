  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    PGW Auto Glass and Car ADAS Solutions Form a Partnership 

    Sept. 13, 2024
    PGW Auto Glass customers will soon be able to schedule OEM-centric calibration services offered by Car ADAS Solutions’ network.
    Related To: Car ADAS Solutions
    Car ADAS Solutions
    ADAS Smart in Merriam, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City.
    ADAS Smart in Merriam, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City.

    PGW, a supplier of auto glass and shop accessories, and Car ADAS Solutions, a provider of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibration technology and services, announced a partnership today. Auto glass companies will soon be able to schedule OEM-centric calibration services through PGW’s EverythingAutoglass.com platform.

    “In our continuous endeavor to enhance services for PGW customers, we are announcing our partnership with a provider of ADAS calibrations,” said Tim Glover, PGW Auto Glass senior vice president of sales. “This collaboration supports our new tagline, ‘EVERYTHING AUTOGLASS,’ as we can ensure that every auto glass installer has access to precise calibration and detailed documentation through the network of Car ADAS Solutions’ licensees.”

    Car ADAS Solutions
    ADAS Calibrations of Florida in Kissimmee, Florida.
    ADAS Calibrations of Florida in Kissimmee, Florida.

    “We are partnering with PGW to offer customers the ability to schedule and complete a quality calibration at one of our certified licensee locations across the country,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions. “Car ADAS’s certified calibration process will enable the PGW Auto Glass installer base to perform and document accurate calibrations and ensure that vehicles are repaired correctly.”

    “Car ADAS Solution is excited for this opportunity for our network to extend their services to the auto glass space that aligns with our vision of ‘making the world a safer place to drive,’” Kevin Caruso, COO of Car ADAS Solutions, said.

    For companies not already offering calibration services, Glover said this partnership provides a way to ensure precise, OEM-centric calibrations are completed on customers’ vehicles.

    More details about the partnership will be available in the coming weeks. For more information about PGW and Car ADAS Solutions, visit both companies at Auto Glass Week, taking place Sept. 19-21 in Orlando.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.