PGW Auto Glass and Car ADAS Solutions Form a Partnership 

“We are partnering with PGW to offer customers the ability to schedule and complete a quality calibration at one of our certified licensee locations across the country,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions. “Car ADAS’s certified calibration process will enable the PGW Auto Glass installer base to perform and document accurate calibrations and ensure that vehicles are repaired correctly.”

“Car ADAS Solution is excited for this opportunity for our network to extend their services to the auto glass space that aligns with our vision of ‘making the world a safer place to drive,’” Kevin Caruso, COO of Car ADAS Solutions, said.

For companies not already offering calibration services, Glover said this partnership provides a way to ensure precise, OEM-centric calibrations are completed on customers’ vehicles.

More details about the partnership will be available in the coming weeks. For more information about PGW and Car ADAS Solutions, visit both companies at Auto Glass Week, taking place Sept. 19-21 in Orlando.