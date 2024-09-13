  • Advertise
    Caliber Holdings CEO to Host 2024 MSO Symposium in Las Vegas

    Sept. 13, 2024
    The CEO has led multinational organizations across various industries.
    David Simmons, CEO of Caliber Holdings LLC, will serve as the master of ceremonies at the 2024 MSO Symposium on November 4 in Las Vegas.
    Caliber Collision
    David Simmons, chief executive officer (CEO) at Caliber Holdings LLC.
     
    The symposium will feature sessions on the economy, consolidation trends, AI influences, data concerns, and the industry’s future.
     
    “It is my privilege to MC this year’s event and continue the legacy of bringing the leadership of the industry together,” Simmons said. “The MSO Symposium is unique because it brings together executives from insurance carriers, OEMs, and MSOs.”
     
    The program will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Monday before the AAPEX/SEMA show. Caliber Collision has been involved with the symposium for many years, with active participation on its advisory board.
     
    “David’s leadership is marked by his commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration,” said Shawn Hezar, chief client officer at Caliber. “His engagement at this year’s MSO Symposium will be insightful and thought-provoking.”
     
    Attendance is limited to qualified individuals, including owners, executives, or managers of MSOs, leaders or employees of independent collision repair facilities with over $3 million in annual sales, insurance company representatives, and OEM vehicle manufacturer representatives. Exceptions are made for a limited number of sponsors and media partners.
     
    For more information and registration, visit msosymposium.com or call 281-819-2332.
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

