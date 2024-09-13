Caliber Holdings CEO to Host 2024 MSO Symposium in Las Vegas

The symposium will feature sessions on the economy, consolidation trends, AI influences, data concerns, and the industry’s future.

“It is my privilege to MC this year’s event and continue the legacy of bringing the leadership of the industry together,” Simmons said. “The MSO Symposium is unique because it brings together executives from insurance carriers, OEMs, and MSOs.”

The program will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Monday before the AAPEX/SEMA show. Caliber Collision has been involved with the symposium for many years, with active participation on its advisory board.

“David’s leadership is marked by his commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration,” said Shawn Hezar, chief client officer at Caliber. “His engagement at this year’s MSO Symposium will be insightful and thought-provoking.”

Attendance is limited to qualified individuals, including owners, executives, or managers of MSOs, leaders or employees of independent collision repair facilities with over $3 million in annual sales, insurance company representatives, and OEM vehicle manufacturer representatives. Exceptions are made for a limited number of sponsors and media partners.