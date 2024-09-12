CollisionRight Reaches 100 Collision Repair Shops

CollisionRight announced the acquisition of its 100th shop, according to a news release.

The milestone was reached within four years of the company’s founding, culminating in the rapid implementation of its initial market-entry campaign and setting the stage for an equally aggressive growth strategy that aims to increase CollisionRight’s footprint threefold over a five-year span.

CollisionRight has reached its 100th-location milestone through the three-shop acquisition of Tripp’s Collision in Michigan. As with each of CollisionRight’s 41 acquisitions to date, Tripp’s will continue to do business under its market-leading local brand while benefiting from the support and efficiency of a unified, large-scale organization. All of CollisionRight’s locations are corporate-owned and run under a common operating system of management, technology, back-office support, and partnerships with insurance carriers and vendors.

“Acquiring our 100th store in just a few years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our remarkable team. It underscores the value that embracing the history of established and trusted collision repair brands can bring,” said Rich Harrison, CEO of CollisionRight. “Driven by our mission to provide exceptional customer service and create the best possible place to work, our team will continue to pursue rapid growth into the coming years.”

Having reached the 100-shop milestone, CollisionRight intends to both increase its presence within the 10 states it currently serves and expand its footprint into numerous additional markets. Through strategic acquisitions of local market leaders like Tripp’s—as well as organic growth via insurance-carrier relationships, supply chain optimization, and calibration services.

CollisionRight also expects to triple its revenue within the next five years.